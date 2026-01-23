While working the Greenland and ‘Peace Board’ deals in Davos, Trump also battled U.S. foes

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2026 Real World News



Few if any neutral observers heard President Donald Trump’s Davos speech at the World Economic Forum.

“If you’re a globalist, you think Trump flew into Davos and went full gangster. If you’re a nationalist, it’s the greatest speech since Pericles at Athens,” opined Steve Bannon.

While the many partisan “fact-checkers” busily “fact-checked” everything including occasional actual facts, and other leftist glitterati declared their eternal hatred for Trump, the U.S. President appeared to thoroughly enjoy doing battle on multiple fronts: The Greenland Deal, the Gaza “Peace Board” and foes of his policies back home.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote:

The people who brought the Tariff Litigation against our Country, now in the United States Supreme Court, are strongly China oriented, and very upset by the fact that the United States is doing so well — GIANT GROWTH AND INVESTMENT, ALMOST NO INFLATION! These people, in some cases Americans, should be ashamed of themselves. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Mortgage Rates just hit a Three Year Low despite Jerome “Too Late” Powell, and his never ending quest to keep Interest Rates high (against “TRUMP!”). It just shows that he has been wrong all along, because the Market is overtaking his obstinance. The Fed has been hurt and discredited during Too Late’s reign

Gavin Newscum, as a “Lame Duck” Governor of a Failing State, should not be at Davos running around screaming for the attention of Foreign Leaders, and embarrassing our Country. He made a mockery of himself, and everybody, including his staff, knows it! He should get the permits so that people can build their homes destroyed by the fire that he could have prevented if he would have allowed water to flow from the Pacific Northwest. He should finish his monstrously “overbudget and behind schedule” Railroad, from San Francisco to L.A., one of the Greatest Public Disasters in History, and focus on stopping Crime in the streets of California Cities — Then finish out his term, and GO HOME! With a record like he’s got, the ruination of one of the most beautiful places on Earth, where people are leaving in droves, it is unimaginable that he could run for President but, who knows, it’s a very strange World!

