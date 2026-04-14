White House hints at restart of talks in Pakistan; Blockade reportedly costing Iran $400 million daily

by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



With his naval blockade of Iran’s ports locked in, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that new U.S.-Iran peace talks could take place within days in Pakistan.

“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days,” Trump told the New York Post. “We’re more inclined to go there.”

Trump pointed to his relationship with Pakistan’s Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir as a key reason for choosing Islamabad as a potential venue.

“He’s fantastic … the field marshal is doing a great job,” Trump said, adding, “Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?”

Pakistan is reportedly coordinating with both sides on the timing of new negotiations, with another round of talks likely over the weekend.

Meanwhile, every day of the naval blockade is reportedly costing Iran $400 million.

The recent meeting in Pakistan’s capital marked the first direct talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in more than a decade, and the highest-level engagement since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Vice President JD Vance, who led the U.S. delegation in the talks, said on April 13 the United States has made “a lot of progress” in its offer of peace to Iran, leaving it now up to the Iranian regime to decide whether to progress with peace or continue fighting.

In an interview with Fox News’s “Special Report,” Vance said the U.S. delegation left Pakistan after 21 hours of talks because the Iranian side was unable to finalize an agreement without approval from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

“I think the team that was there was unable to cut a deal, and they had to go back to Teheran, either from the supreme leader or somebody else, and actually get approval to the terms that we had set,” Vance said.

“Whether we have further conversations, whether we ultimately get to a deal, I really think the ball is in the Iranian court, because we put a lot on the table. We actually made very clear what our red lines were.”

Those red lines, Vance said, stem from the “fundamental premise” of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, which will involve the United States taking possession of Iran’s enriched uranium and putting in place a mechanism to ensure that Teheran does not have the ability to enrich uranium.

“Those are really the two things where frankly the Iranians, I think, did make some progress. They moved in our direction, which is why I think we would say that we had some good signs. But they didn’t move far enough,” Vance said.

With the naval blockade, Trump moved to strip the Iranian regime of its last remaining source of leverage in the conflict.

“The Iranian oil blockade is probably the knockout punch,” Fox News’s Will Cain said. “The Iranians are trying to outlast us. The longer the war goes on, the longer their regime can hold off a revolution. But their economy is experiencing a crippling depression. This blockade is costing the regime almost 400 million dollars a day. That’s 13 billion dollars a month. Plus the Iranians can only store oil for about two weeks before they have to start shutting off wells. The Iranians can’t outlast us.”

The naval blockade is rerouting ships away from the Strait of Hormuz and directing them to the United States for oil and other energy supplies.

🚨 DONALD TRUMP JUST STUNNED THE WORLD Suddenly, oil and gas tankers want to RUSH to the US to fill up on energy. Look at the Gulf of America! It’s almost like 47 had a plan this entire time 🔥 “Boats are sailing up, heading to OUR country, big, beautiful tankers — we’re… pic.twitter.com/xRFt22LuOi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

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