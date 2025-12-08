White House orders review of all childhood vaccines, triggers powerful interest groups

by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump has ordered a review of all childhood vaccines and called the United States “a high outlier in the number of vaccinations recommended for all children.”

In a fact sheet released late Friday, the White House announced that Trump has signed a presidential memorandum ordering his administration to begin a process of aligning U.S. core childhood vaccine recommendations “with best practices from peer, developed countries.”

In a post to Truth Social, Trump wrote that he has directed HHS “to ‘FAST TRACK’ a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE!”

The memorandum states that, when he took office, the country recommended vaccinating all children for 18 diseases compared to 15 in Germany, 14 in Japan, and just 10 in Denmark.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are directed “to review best practices from peer, developed countries for core childhood vaccination recommendations — vaccines recommended for all children — and the scientific evidence that informs those best practices,” the memo says.

If the Trump Administration officials “determine that those best practices are superior to current domestic recommendations, they are directed to update the United States core childhood vaccine schedule to align with such scientific evidence and best practices from peer, developed countries while preserving access to vaccines currently available to Americans,” the memo states.

Interest groups were were quick to react to the Trump Administration’s announcement.

The American Academy of Pediatrics defended the current vaccine schedule for children in a public statement, saying, “There is robust evidence to support the safety, effectiveness and necessity of U.S. vaccine recommendations.”

“We don’t follow Denmark’s vaccine recommendations because we don’t live in Denmark. Children in the United States are at risk of different diseases than children in other countries,” says a member of the academy’s Committee on Infectious Diseases, Jose Romero, who is quoted in the statement.

Trump’s review announcement came just hours after a federal committee voted to stop recommending the hepatitis B vaccine for most infants on the day they are born.

The vaccine panel assembled by Kennedy had roiled the American medical community with its long-anticipated decision to recommend that the initial dose of the hepatitis B vaccine be postponed for most infants until they reach at least 2 months of age.

Committee members supporting the change said the risk of hepatitis infection for most babies is very low and raised concern about administering it without need. The vice chairman, Dr. Robert Malone, was quoted citing concern about the cumulative effect of the vaccine being administered in combination with many other vaccines.

The non-profit Hepatitis B Foundation issued a statement saying many of the presentations heard by the panel showed “one-sided data,” and that several points made by committee members “clearly showed that they have a very specific agenda.”

Trump welcomed the panel’s move in a post on his Truth Social account Friday, describing it as “a very good decision,” and went on to argue that healthy American babies receive “far more” vaccinations than in other countries “and far more than is necessary. In fact, it is ridiculous!”

