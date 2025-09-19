Who elected Soros? Billionaire backed Newsom’s recall fight, gives $10 million for redistricting plan

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 19, 2025 Real World News



California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is rushing to persuade voters to approve a redistricting plan that could force out at least five Republicans in Democrats’ quest to take back the U.S. House of Representatives.

The move is seen as a response to Texas’s redistricting plan which passed earlier this year and is expected to give Republicans at least five more seats out of the Lone Star state.

And globalist billionaire George Soros is once again answering the Democrats’ plea for cash to ensure the plan, knows as Proposition 50, passes.

Soros, 95, has donated $10 million to Prop 50, easily the largest sum given for the cause.

Newsom literally owes his job to the Soros gravy train. It was a $1 million infusion of Soros cash that helped shield the governor from a 2021 recall attempt.

Soros has also ponied up millions to elect leftist soft-on-crime prosecutors, including LA’s George Gascon, who was so despised by Angelenos that Soros couldn’t save him from losing his re-election bid.

California voters previously established an independent commission to draw district lines. Because of this, Democrats are seeking voter approval through Proposition 50 to temporarily change the mapping process and allow the legislature to draw new districts for the 2026 midterm elections.

“We’ll pick up five seats with the consent of the people. And that’s the difference between the approach we’re taking and the approach they’re taking,” Newsom said at an August press conference, referencing the Texas redistricting plan. “We’re doing it on a temporary basis. We’re doing it in a fully transparent way, and we’re doing it by asking the people of the state of California for their consent and support.”

President Donald Trump said in an interview with CNBC lat month: “In California, it’s all gerrymandered. And we have an opportunity in Texas to pick up five seats. We have a really good governor, and we have good people in Texas. And I won Texas. I got the highest vote in the history of Texas, as you probably know, and we are entitled to five more seats.”

Trump has repeatedly railed against Soros in public remarks over his donations to left-wing causes and candidates, including calling for investigations into George and Alex Soros.

Trump wrote on Truth Social in August: “Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!”

Support Free Press Foundation