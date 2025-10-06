Who ran ‘Deep State’ under Biden? Trump broadsides say it’s Lisa Monaco, now at Microsoft

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2025 Real World News



Never one to wait for the Washington press corps to tell Americans how the “administrative state” wields power, President Donald Trump in a post to Truth Social called on Microsoft to fire Lisa Monaco.

“Monaco has been shockingly hired as the President of Global Affairs for Microsoft, in a very senior role with access to Highly Sensitive Information. Monaco’s having that kind of access is unacceptable, and cannot be allowed to stand,” Trump wrote.

Trump has brought her up Monaco’s name repeatedly to reporters in the Oval Office and elsewhere since his return to the White House in January. On more than one occasion, he has said that she controlled the autopen used by Joe Biden to sign pardons.

“She is a menace to U.S. National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government,” he continued. “Because of Monaco’s many wrongful acts, the U.S. Government recently stripped her of all Security Clearances, took away all of her access to National Security Intelligence, and banned her from all Federal Properties.”

“It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco,” the president added.

Who is Lisa Monaco?

As then-Attorney General Merrick Garland’s top deputy, Monaco was prominent in launching the Biden Justice Department’s lawfare campaign aimed at derailing Trump’s 2024 campaign and imprisoning him.

Monaco also served in the Clinton Administration as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno. She was also chief of staff to FBI Director Robert Mueller in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

In her new role at Microsoft, Monaco is effectively the head of the tech giant’s lobbying efforts in Washington and worldwide.

Trump’s demand that Monaco be fired “has been given teeth in recent days by the firing of two senior prosecutors at the Department of Justice — Michael Ben’Ary and Maya Song, who once worked for Monaco, whom the president calls ‘corrupt and total Trump deranged,’ ” A.R. Hoffman noted in an Oct. 3 analysis for The New York Sun.

Ben’Ary and Song worked at the Eastern District of Virginia, where Ben’Ary led the national security unit.

Ben’Ary’s firing came after investigative journalist Julie Kelly noted in a post to X that he “was a big part of the internal resistance” to charging ex-FBI chief James Comey. Charges were eventually handed up on two counts — lying to Congress and obstruction — by a grand jury in Virginia.

Last month, Trump fired the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District, Erik Siebert, citing the support Siebert had received from Virginia’s two Democrat senators. Siebert had also been resisting charging Comey, according to a report from ABC News.

As for Monaco, Hoffman noted: “In the capstone of her many years in government, she served during the Biden Administration as deputy attorney general under Garland. That put her in charge of running day to day operations at the DOJ, sometimes described as the world’s largest law firm. Under Garland, Monaco, and Special Counsel Jack Smith, Trump was prosecuted for election interference and for storing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.”

Trump’s reference to Microsoft’s government contracts “is a not-so-subtle reference that his demand for Monaco’s firing has teeth,” Hoffman wrote. “Microsoft has enormous government contracts — including a hard-won deal to provide cloud computing — which are a major part of its business.”

As far back as November of 2023 Trump reckoned that “Deranged Jack Smith, Andrew Weissmann, Lisa Monaco, the ‘team of losers and misfits’ from CREW, and all the rest of the Radical Left Zealots and Thugs who have been working illegally for years to ‘take me down,’ will end up, because of their suffering from a horrible disease, TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME (TDS!), in a Mental Institution by the time my next term as President is successfully completed.”

In January of 2022, Monaco announced on CNN that the Justice Department would be investigating Trump for his deployment of so-called “alternate electors” in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. She also played a role in supervising the work of Jack Smith, whose cases against Trump ended in dismissal.

“Monaco has parlayed extensive government service into what appears to be a lucrative new chapter in the private sphere,” Hoffman noted. “She has worked as a national security analyst on CNN, served as a partner at the O’Melveny & Meyers law firm, and advised clients like Exxon Mobil and Apple.”

