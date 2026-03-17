Whom to believe: California-Wikipedia or Nick Shirley?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Independent journalist Nick Shirley, who essentially ended Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s political career by exposing widespread fraud at childcare facilities in that state, has reported finding mountains of fraud in California.

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and whoever edits Wikipedia are not happy with his video evidence that speaks more persuasively than fast-talking network news celebrities.

Shirley noted in a new report that “31% of all hospice and home health companies in the U.S. are registered in L.A. County, and they receive millions in taxpayer money. So I went to the addresses listed in the Valley. What I found: No clinics. No patients. No healthcare providers. Just vacant offices.”

Have any of those fake hospice agencies been shut down or investigated by Newsom’s administration? Doesn’t look like it.

But Shirley is not alone in reporting the massive fraud in the Golden State. CBS, Fox News, Dr. Oz, and Steve Hilton, a Republican candidate for California Governor, “are all sounding the alarm on fraud in the state’s hospice programs and homeless programs. We’re sure that’s just the tip of the iceberg, too,” Townhall.com’s Amy Curtis noted.

“Remember, under Attorney General Kamala Harris, independent journalist David Daleiden was arrested for exposing Planned Parenthood for selling the body parts of aborted infants. We’re sure Newsom and current Attorney General Rob Bonta are trying to find a way to charge Shirley, too,” Curtis added.

Shirley said he found some $170 million in fraud at these “companies” and noted the “fraudsters live in luxury with no consequences.”

And it seems Newsom and Wikipedia intend to keep it that way.

Here’s Newsom’s reaction to Shirley’s investigation, posted by the official X account of the governor’s press office:

Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

Curtis noted: “Remember, Newsom himself flipped out on CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss over the fraud, insisting he ‘cracked down’ on hospice fraud in the state. Spoiler alert: he didn’t. He ended new hospice licenses, while overseeing a 1,500 percent increase in agencies before he even did that.”

As for Wikipedia, the editors’ profile attempts to discredit Shirley, claiming all of his investigative work is “unsubstantiated” apparently because Democrat government officials say so.

Later comes the typical leftward description of a journalist who doesn’t bow to imposed narratives: “Shirley is commonly described as right-wing.” And: Shirley has described himself as an independent journalist, but has received pushback from some members of the media due to his lack of a traditional reporting background.”

Again, it was not just Shirley reporting on the California fraud (see below).

CBS News also recently released a lengthy report on fraud in hospice centers in Los Angeles.

“Medicare hospice fraud can happen in a few different ways,” CBS journalist Andy Yamaguchi said in a video on X. “Shell companies can buy stolen Medicare numbers on the dark web and then bill the government for the services that they don’t ever actually provide.”

Of course, Wikipedia chalks this up to CBS News taking a rightward shift when Bari Weiss took over as editor-in-chief.

As for Shirley, he posted his investigative work on X:

🚨 Here is the full 40 minutes of my crew and I exposing California fraud, Minnesota was big but California is even bigger… We uncovered over $170,000,000 in fraud as these fraudsters live in luxury with no consequences. Like it and share it, the fraud must STOP. We ALL work… pic.twitter.com/7nWX9jL6NI — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...