Why did Minnesota not stop Somali immigrant fraud? Sen. Kennedy quotes memo

by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2025 Real World News



Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy recently read part of a memo obtained from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office which shows that Minnesota Democrats were so fearful of blowback from the Somali community that they ignored the massive fraud scheme that cost taxpayers at least $1 billion.

According to a new KSTP and Survey USA poll, 79% of registered voters in Minnesota think fraud in state programs is either the biggest or a major problem in their state, and just 14% think Democrat Gov. Tim Walz did enough to stop the fraud.

