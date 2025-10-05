Why silence a U.S. president speaking on American soil at the UN? VDH explains

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2025 Real World News



On Sept. 23, President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations. It was slated to take only 15 minutes. Trump spoke for just under an hour.

“It was a rare address. Believe me. No one has ever been that blunt, that explicit, and that critical of the UN,” historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson noted.

Hanson also pointed to four “circumstances” which gave the appearance that the powers that be at the UN did not want Trump to be heard:

“Before he even gave the speech, he and first lady Melania Trump and their entourage were just, the minute they got on the escalator, it mysteriously shut down. And by the way, the London Times had run a story saying that some members wanted to shut it down in protest of Trump’s cutting back on UN support.

“No. 2 was the teleprompter suddenly went out. But the escalator, by this time, was mysteriously back in service and the teleprompter would be too.

“And then, three, unbeknownst to Donald Trump, people, reporters, and even first lady Melania Trump said you couldn’t hear Trump. All of a sudden, mysteriously, his sound was—what do you want to call it Deamplified?

“And then fourth, for a minute, the translation did not come into English to the membership, but to Portuguese.”

Hanson noted: “All four of those circumstances were almost impossible to occur in one session. So, what am I getting at? This is very serious. It means that the United Nations has employees, or perhaps administrators, who deliberately tried to sabotage an American president while on American soil.”

