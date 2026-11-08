Win for China? New Texas governor calls for freeze on land sale to Elon Musk’s SpaceX

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2026 — Real World News



Elections have consequences.

Days after her unlikely landslide victory and weeks before assuming office, Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa picked up the phone and called the head of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to “request that no action be taken” before she takes power, in effect freezing talks over the possible sale of Boca Chica State Park to SpaceX.

The geopolitical implications would be lost on average media consumer but not subscribers to Geostrategy-Direct.com. who know that communist China and the United States are locked in a battle over AI (Super Intelligence) dominance and in a new race to the Moon which could determine which nation calls the shots on Earth in mid-century.

Boca Chica State Park runs about 3.5 miles along the Gulf Coast, immediately adjacent to Starbase, the launch-and-factory site for SpaceX launch vehicles. The state park serves as a buffer and staging ground around it.

SpaceX’s Starship has been contracted to serve as the Human Landing System (HLS) for Artemis missions, specifically to transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the Moon’s surface starting with Artemis III in 2028.

Related: China plans manned lunar landing in 3 years using ‘smaller and lighter’ Long March-10, November 4, 2026

In her appearance on CNN, Jake Tapper asked:

Elon Musk threw hundreds of millions of dollars behind Republican candidates this cycle to try to keep Texas red. He’s moved Tesla and SpaceX and a planned chip-making venture to Texas to avoid what he calls or what he deems as burdensome regulations in California. So what do you say to the concerns that Musk might move these very lucrative businesses out of Texas after these Democratic victories and say, go to Tennessee?

Hinojosa replied:

Well, look, as I said before, we have to have balance. These are our beaches we’re talking about. I mean, selling our beach to Elon Musk is just something that is almost unimaginable. It’s unacceptable.

In other words, “don’t mess with Texas” now that I’m about to become the governor. “Myopic,” commented a journalist who covers the strategic aspects of the new race to the Moon.

Elon Musk responded:

Exactly 😂 Tesla has no government contracts and President Trump ended federal incentives for electric vehicles. SpaceX contracts with the government are BOTH the best product AND the lowest price! Moreover government revenue will be less than 10% of SpaceX revenue this quarter and less then 5% a year from now. Happy to cancel any that the government doesn’t want. Just say the word! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2026

WOW! Elon Musk FIRES BACK at every Senate and House Democrat planning to target him, saying he will GLADLY cancel any government contract — he doesn’t NEED them anyway “SpaceX contracts with the government are BOTH the best product AND the lowest price! Moreover government revenue will be less than 10% of SpaceX revenue this quarter and less then 5% a year from now. Happy to cancel any that the government doesn’t want. Just say the word!” Honestly, pushing away Elon Musk is a HORRIBLE move from Dems! His products are incredible and benefit America — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 6, 2026

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