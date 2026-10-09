Winner of Nobel Peace Prize an ‘unabashed hater of America’? President Trump, Israel unimpressed

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 9, 2026

To the surprise of few, this year’s winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is not President J. Trump.

A statement on Oct. 9 from the Alabama and Georgia-based Schoen Law Firm denounced the choice of Navi Pillay, a former United Nations official who accused Israel of genocide.

“Today the Nobel Committee shamed itself beyond repair and demeaned the once great Nobel Peace Prize by giving it to the UN’s Navi Pillay. Pillay is an unabashed hater of America and Israel,” the statement said.

The statement which was reposted by Trump added:

“In her position she celebrated terrorists and rewarded Hamas. She conducted a phony ‘investigation’ claiming to find that Israel committed genocide and urging prosecution. She has no credibility in any normal sphere and has never done a thing to foster peace. Just the opposite.

But what could be expected from a committee that previously gave the once coveted peace prize to Yasser Arafat?”

Pillay, a South Africa-born lawyer of Indian heritage, led the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory between 2021 and 2025.

In September 2025, the panel stated that Israel committed genocide during the Gaza war against Hamas.

Israel’s foreign ministry issued a statement that “[Nazi propaganda chief] Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell.”

“Awarding Pillay the Nobel Peace Prize isn’t a recognition of justice. It’s the grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice,” the ministry said.

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