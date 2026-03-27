With Iran War, Trump powerfully reinforced Kim Jong-Un’s fear, respect

Special to WorldTribune, March 27, 2026 Real World News

By Geostrategy-Direct, March 24, 2026

By Richard Fisher

You have to wonder what North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un is really thinking.

Three days after Kim’s Ninth Congress of the Korean Worker’s Party, concluded on Feb. 25 with a flashy but weapons-wise modest military parade, President Donald Trump launched his Feb. 28 Iran War that has almost demolished Kim’s ally and fellow China proxy, the Iranian Islamist terror regime.

Kim has watched the Iranian proxy empire fall; Syria’s Bashir al Assad in December 2024; The decimation of Hamas, Hizbullah and the Houthis in 2023 to 2025; The capture of Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, 2026; and the accelerating collapse of Communist Cuba.

Then Iran.

From Feb. 28 to March 23, the United States has attacked over 9,000 targets in Iran while Israel had dropped over 12,000 bombs, and the coalition has sunk 140 Iranian Navy ships and wiped out the Iran Air Force and air defenses; U.S. and Israeli combat aircraft and unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAVs) operate freely over Iran.

This massive aerial, missile and drone campaign, now targeting street-level Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Basij (militia) forces suppressing the Iranian people, finally forced the remnants of the Iranian government into negotiations starting March 20 with the Trump Administration.

But more important from Kim’s perspective, the U.S.-Israel coalition has not hesitated to bomb and destroy a large number of Iran’s underground bases, built at great expense and likely with Chinese and some North Korean assistance, which were to be Iran’s key enabler for long and devastating missile campaign against Israel and Iran’s neighbors hosting U.S. military forces.

In 2018, North Korea was estimated to have over 65 underground missile bases, while general underground facilities under construction since the 1950s number over 8,000.

Taking on North Korea may require magnitudes more munitions than the Iran War, but for Kim the real point is that Donald Trump has largely destroyed a deeply buried military heavyweight regime seeking Middle East dominance, was waging proxy war against Israel, was on the cusp of building nuclear weapons, and was a full-fledged member of the China-Russia led Axis of Evil.

Kim has also very likely noticed that the leaders of “their gang,” the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Russian dictatorship of Vladimir Putin, have not risen to give the Iranian terror regime their fulsome support, replacing devastated armaments, pouring in economic supports, not to mention actually sending their own military forces to fight the U.S. and Israeli “aggressors” — all after spending decades wrapping Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) proto-alliance.

Yes, Kim is likely aware, painfully, that China was the main funder and supplier of missile and drone technologies to the Iranian Mullahs, was ready to supply Iran with space intelligence and targeting data, and that Russia sold some modern weapons.

Kim has also watched the devastation of Iran and the basic lack of a Chinese and Russian military response, considering that Kim and his father have spent over two decades diverting their slave-based economy to turn North Korea into a China-enabled nuclear missile and nuclear missile submarine state, and to be a good “ally,” sending nearly 20,000 North Korean soldiers to Russia’s meat-grinder war in Ukraine.

Full Report . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Get The Big Picture

Like this: Like Loading...