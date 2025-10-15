‘Wuhan West’: Seriously? It’s 2025, and Colorado bat lab gets new funding from U.S. taxpayers

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2025 Real World News



The Trump Administration has moved to phase out animal testing at federal agencies and laboratories.

One glaring exception, however, is a Colorado bat virus lab which has received a new infusion of taxpayer dollars, a report said.

The president is known for applying the maxim “Keep your friends close but your enemies closer.” He blamed Covid on the “China” virus now widely believed to have originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But what is going on in Colorado?

The lab at Colorado State University in Fort Collins “is intended to host a breeding colony for bats that can be used for virus research in the U.S., including a who’s who of menacing viruses such as Ebola, Nipah and coronaviruses,” Stephen Dinan reported for The Washington Times on Oct. 14.

Last year, this project was being supplied with bats by none other than EcoHealth Alliance, the outfit that funded the lab in Wuhan, China where the Covid virus likely originated.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) gave another $2.2 million to the bat lab on Sept. 15.

“The money will promote ‘infection studies’ of bats using the Nipah virus, the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the center of the pandemic, and BANAL-52 and BANAL-236, two coronavirus variants closely tied to the virus that causes Covid-19,” Dinan wrote.

The lab said in a statement justifying the funding:

“The establishment of this resource will lead to a better understanding of how bats host highly pathogenic viruses without disease and may shed light on events that increase spillover risks to humans. In turn, this information could lead to development of mitigation strategies to prevent future virus spillover and uncover new strategies for therapeutic treatment of coronavirus and Nipah virus diseases.”

Others were shocked:

“When I disbarred EcoHealth from receiving taxpayer funds for sketchy research in China, that was not an invitation for the NIH to conduct the same shady experiments in our own backyard,” said Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

The NIH approved the money even though its new director, Jay Bhattacharya, was critical of the lab’s idea a year ago.

“I don’t understand how do you prevent a pandemic with this research,” he said in a Twitter Spaces appearance with members of the community in Fort Collins and the White Coat Waste Project, which was among the first to draw attention to U.S. government funding for the Wuhan lab.

“This is the kind of research that has the potential to impact your community, but not just your community, every community in the world,” he said at the time.

Justin Goodman, senior vice president of the White Coat Waste Project (WCW), said it was striking that NIH, now under Bhattacharya, funded the lab:

“When he became NIH director, we were counting on him to shut it down — but instead, his agency is forking over millions more in taxpayer dollars for the lab’s risky and wasteful bat experiments with SARS, Ebola and other deadly bioagents,” Goodman said. “It’s a recipe for disaster. Taxpayers need another Fauci bat virus lab on U.S. soil like they need a hole in the head.”

Investigative reporter and Free Press Foundation Advisory Board member Christine Dolan warned in 2024 about the Colorado lab. Following are excerpts from Dolan’s report:

We now know more about what else has been going on at the Colorado State University at Fort Collins which was working with EcoHealth Alliance back in 2018 and beyond, and it appears far more dangerous.

A group which monitors the abuse of animals in scientific research, the White Coat Waste Project (WCW), discovered through a Colorado Open Records Act request, “incident reports” minutes detailing 64 lab accidents from 2020-2023 at the Fort Collin’s Colorado State University (CSU) Institutional Biosafety Committee’s (IBC).

Dozens of lab accidents involved outbreak-prone pathogens in animals including coronaviruses, Zika and tuberculosis, were found, according to WCW.

The 64 accidents in the IBC minutes include a mosquito researcher with “cold symptoms and a rash” that was confirmed to be Zika, likely from a “mosquito bite that went undetected during a chaotic time due to COVID-19 shutdowns and changes.”

Several involved animals biting or scratching staff wearing too-small or too-thin gloves: COVID-infected hamsters, rabies-infected cats “wanting to play,” bats that were uninfected or vaccinated against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus and “challenged with MERS-CoV,” and mice infected with TB or chronic wasting disease, which the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says has no reported cases in humans, but could be a human risk.

A researcher missed a vein on a TB-infected mouse. That “buildup of pressure” caused phosphate-buffered saline in the syringe and “possibly some of the blood from the mouse” splattered on the researcher’s face.

Workers returned to work before coworkers told them to leave and follow the correct protocol of “shower[ing] out and wash[ing] their face/eyes for 15 minutes.”

Another researcher jabbed their finger “with a dissection needle while performing a necropsy on an animal” with a wild influenza virus that “has not been shown to infect humans.”

The phrase “protocol breach” appears in several incident reports. “An individual forgot to don an N95 when entering to dust the deer facility,” and realized the mistake, exited to don the mask and returned.

Another incident report involved an “autoclaved biohazard bag that was found outside on the path between two buildings on main campus with mice carcasses in it.”

An unusually high seven incidents, including the Zika infection, N95 blunder, and a hamster bite, are listed for the May 2020 minutes.

These labs are connected to these coronavirus hunter researchers where dozens of animal lab accidents with bats, cats, hamsters, and mice have exposed CSU staff to coronaviruses, Zika, rabies, tuberculosis, and other dangerous pathogens that can cause deadly outbreaks WCW claims.

WCW has exposed further how $12 million of taxpayers’ money has been wasted by CSU and EcoHealth Alliance to build a new lab and import hundreds of bats from Asia to establish a new breeding colony and infect them with deadly viruses, including Ebola and Nipah,” WCW has claimed. “The new bat lab at CSU is now scheduled to be completed in December 2024,” they added on their website.

The National Institutes of Health, then led by Dr. Francis Collins, who has since resigned, allocated more than $8 million in 2021 and 2023 to build the new CSU bat lab that was to import these bats with Nipah virus and SARS-related coronaviruses via the EcoHealth Alliance, WCW discovered.

White Coast Waste Project dubbed the Colorado State University campus the “Wuhan West.”

Covid-19 was confusing at best in early 2020. Elites who wanted to rule the world intentionally misled the public at best, but there are three facts we know now for certain.

In the early stages of 2020, when the elite bat cave and coronavirus hunters wanted to sell the notion that Covid-19 stemmed from an animal jump to humans, that was a lie.

Of course, those in this coronavirus research arena wanted to dispel a possible lab leak — accidental or intentional, because — under normal circumstances — anyone sane and moral would have concluded that this unregulated bioweapon research was dangerous and it needed to be immediately shutdown and the funds cut off, or at least, pause for a moratorium, or put into motion universal uniform regulations spanning the 30 plus countries where these labs exist. That never happened.

Instead, the scientists proffered arguments to the public that made no sense. There were no definitive investigations in early 2020, but that did not stop the coronavirus hunters, which included partners with EcoAlliance’s Peter Daszak to attempt to dissuade the public that Covid-19 did not come from a lab.

This group of scientists and researchers first published the February 2020 Lancet article.

“We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin. Scientists from multiple countries have published and analyzed genomes of the causative agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), and they overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife, as have so many other emerging pathogens.This is further supported by a letter from the presidents of the US National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine and by the scientific communities they represent,” wrote the authors. “Conspiracy theories do nothing but create fear, rumors, and prejudice that jeopardize our global collaboration in the fight against this virus. We support the call from the Director-General of WHO to promote scientific evidence and unity over misinformation and conjecture. We want you, the science and health professionals of China, to know that we stand with you in your fight against this virus,” they added.

The people who signed this letter with EcoAlliance’s own Peter Daszak included other scientists who are not only involved with this unregulated bioweapons science and the development of countermeasure vaccinations, they financing benefit from this work.

They co-authors include: Dennis Carroll, who oversaw the PREDICT PROJECT under the umbrella of USAID from 2009 – 2019, Rita Colwell, Ronald B Corley, Peter Daszak, Christian Drosten, Luis Enjuanes, Jeremy Farrar, who was head of UK’s Wellcome Trust and now Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization, Hume Field, Josie Golding, Alexander Gorbalenya, Bart Haagmans, James M Hughes, William B Karesh, Gerald T Keusch, Sai Kit Lam, Juan Lubroth, John S Mackenzie, Larry Madoff, Jonna Mazet, who managed the international consortium of scientists and researchers for PREDICT PROJECT, Peter Palese, Stanley Perlman, Leo Poon, Bernard Roizman, Linda Saif, Kanta Subbarao, and Mike Turner.

Then in the March 17, 2020 Nature article, which was orchestrated with the nod, wink, blessing of Fauci and Collins, who dissuade the world that the COVID-19 origin was the result of the natural causes – from animal to a human.

“Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus. Instead, we propose two scenarios that can plausibly explain the origin of SARS-CoV-2: (i) natural selection in an animal host before zoonotic transfer; and (ii) natural selection in humans following zoonotic transfer,” concluded the authors.

The Nature article co-authors include: Kristian G. Andersen, Andrew Rambaut, W. Ian Lipkin, Edward C. Holmes and Robert F. Garry All of them are involved in the coronavirus hunting business connected to gain of function and this dangerous science.

It is important for the public to understand how these people view the world. By March 5, 2020, Peter Daszak was blaming the human race because we encroach upon nature. It is man’s fault. No mention that these coronavirus hunters could just be involved in encroaching on nature by collecting these dangerous specimens and play gods in labs and creating the danger.

