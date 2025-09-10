WWIII fears return as Poland shoots down Russian drones

by WorldTribune Staff, September 10, 2025 Real World News



In a first by a NATO nation, Poland said it shot down Russian drones which violated its airspace.

“Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones”, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in an address to the nation’s Parliament on Wednesday morning, telling the assembly: “This is not our war. This is not just a war for Ukrainians. This is a confrontation that Russia has declared on the entire world.”

The Russian violation, reportedly in part near the Polish city of Czosnowka triggered NATO’s Article Four, Tusk said.

This is not the better-known Article Five, which activates obligatory collective defense from all NATO members, but rather one that triggers a consultation process.

Per NATO itself: “Any member country can formally invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. As soon as it is invoked, the issue is discussed and can potentially lead to some form of joint decision or action on behalf of the Alliance. Whatever the scenario, fellow members sitting around the Council table are encouraged to react to a situation brought to their attention by a member country.”

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social: “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!”

Polish F-16 fighter jets, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS surveillance planes, and NATO mid-air re-fuelling aircraft scrambled in an operation to shoot down drones entering Polish airspace from Tuesday evening until morning, officials said.

Tusk said three or four of the 19 drones which entered NATO airspace “posed a threat” and were shot down. The other drones came down by other causes, including running out of fuel.

The Polish military is searching for remains, and has asked the public to report any found wreckage immediately.

In some cases, the drones crossed into Polish airspace from Ukrainian airspace, with the Ukrainian Air Force stating that it had detected eight drones overflying its territory and heading towards Poland. Others flew directly into Poland from Russia’s ally Belarus, which lies to its north-east and occupies some historic Polish territory lost during the 20th century.

One drone smashed into pensioner Tomasz Wesolowski’s two-story brick house in the eastern Polish village of Wyryki-Wola at 6:30 a.m. while he was downstairs watching news about the incursion, Reuters reported.

The roof was destroyed, and debris was strewn across the bedroom. Wesolowski told Reuters the house “needs to be demolished.”

A blackened spot in a field elsewhere in southeastern Poland showed where some other drones had fallen.

