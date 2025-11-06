‘And so it begins …’: Mamdani gets in ‘president’s face’; Victory speech ‘could not have been nastier’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2025 Real World News



In his victory speech Tuesday night, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani proclaimed: “We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about.”

“Of all the terrifying words uttered by Mamdani, these might be the most startling,” Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee said. “This is now the Democratic Party.”

War Room host Steve Bannon told Politico Magazine: “Tonight should be a wake up call to the populist nationalist movement under President Trump. These are very serious people, and they need to be addressed seriously.”

For Republicans, Bannon said: “There should be even more than alarm bells. There should be flashing red lights all over. This is not Karen Bass. This is not the guy in Chicago. You’re going to see a whole new group of Mamdanis in these major urban cities because they’re just flooded with immigrants, right? That’s where his vote came from, principally, and the progressive left, these kids have come up through the public school system. This is the flower of what the progressive left has delivered over the last 40 or 50 years. You saw it tonight and people, we’re going to have a fight on our hands.

“What you saw out of Mamdani” in his victory speech “is something you’ve never seen this entire race,” Bannon said. “I mean, that’s an angry guy. That was in your face, and particularly the president’s face, up in his grill, and the president responded: ‘And so it begins.’ ”

Bannon continued:

“All the Republicans sit there and tell me, ‘Oh, Steve, this is what we’ve always wanted, a socialist.’ I said, ‘This guy is a Bolshevik, he’s a Marxist.’ These guys are going to hunker down for a while, and they’re going to take over every apparatus of New York City government, and they’re going to start putting the squeeze on business. And you’re going to see, they’re going to roll, they’re going to roll hard.

“His speech tonight could not have been nastier or more aggressive. He mocked Cuomo. That is one of the first families of the Democratic Party, particularly in the state of New York.

“And then with Trump, it was a direct throwdown to Trump, unlike any politician’s ever done. He tried to call President Trump out, and President Trump responded.”

“I think tomorrow — and I’ve argued from the beginning — this guy’s citizenship should be checked immediately.

“To me, it ought to be addressed. It ought to be addressed by the State Department, DHS and the Justice Department, to go through all this. If the guy lied on his naturalization papers, he ought to be deported out of the country immediately and put on a plane to Uganda.”

To avoid what happened with major Democrat wins on Tuesday night in next year’s midterms, Bannon said:

“I think it’s going to be very simple: You’re either with MAGA or you’re not. The Republican Party has no following. It has a bunch of donors, and it has the Fox TV network, and it has Karl Rove and all these worn-out ideas you see in the House and the Senate. It’s just embarrassing. The Republican Party is just a husk. When Trump is engaged, when Trump’s on the ballot, when Trump’s team can get out there and get low-propensity voters — because that’s the difference now in modern politics — when they can do it, they win. When he doesn’t do it, they don’t.

“So [candidates have] got to make a decision, and I think President Trump ought to force their hand.

“You double and triple down with Trump. If you’re not prepared to do that, you’re going to get smoked, because you’re not going to see Trump voters come out, like in Virginia, just like in New Jersey.”

