Antifa 101: Students in graduate course at City University of NY required to do ‘militant research’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2025 Real World News



While the Trump Administration has launched a multi-agency federal investigation of funding for radical left wing domestic terror organizations such as Antifa, the City University of New York (CUNY) is demonstrating that the issue goes beyond rent-a-riot funding for violence nationwide.

The university’s Graduate Center is essentially training future militants, critics say, with a course titled Global Antifa.

The course “focuses on students taking an active role in the sometimes violent far-left movement to fight conservatives in the name of anti-fascism,” Kerry Picket wrote in an Oct. 8 report for The Washington Times.

The course focuses on “militant co-research,” a collaborative methodology in which researchers become active participants in a political movement while conducting research the report said.

The required coursework, obtained by Defending Education under the New York’s public information law, includes completing “research projects that contribute to the work of global movements fighting fascism.”

“The syllabus reveals an insidious side of academia where professors use the time-honored tradition of academic freedom as cover to indoctrinate students into the far-left anti-fascist ideology,” said Rhyen Staley, director of research for Defending Education.

Staley said the course appears to function as “strategy sessions” for street activism for Antifa’s black-clad protesters.

The CUNY course’s learning goals include familiarizing “students with contemporary theories of fascism and antifascism, as well as related critical theories concerning racial capitalism, gender & sexuality, imperialism, etcetera,” according to a report by Defending Education.

The course syllabus states: “Given the topic of the seminar, the class will be explicitly interdisciplinary. It will also be oriented towards militant co-research, and students will be encouraged to develop research projects that contribute to the work of global movements fighting fascism.”

Staley, a former teacher, compares the course to training at a war college:

“This [professor] is pretty deep into the Antifa world, so to speculate based on data, he’s using his course to develop strategies to then hand off to Antifa. What they’re really doing is training these young people, whether college age or high school age, they’re training them to be these street radicals.”

The Biden FBI downplayed the threat of Antifa and dismissed the violent leftists as a loosely organized collection of like-minded protesters.

President Donald Trump in a Sept. 22 executive order declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

Support Free Press Foundation