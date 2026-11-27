by WorldTribune Staff, November 27, 2026 — Real World News



Newly released documents show the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) during the Biden-Harris regime was pitched by the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) on a partnership aimed at getting alternative news outlets “Defunded, Downranked and Deplatformed,” according to posts to X by executive director of the Foundation for Online Freedom Mike Benz.

Benz shared materials from a presentation titled “Information Disorder and Its Threat to Democracy,” stating that the Global Disinformation Index proposed working with platforms to cut advertising and monetization (“defund”), reduce visibility in search and recommendation feeds (“downrank”), and remove accounts or outlets (“deplatform”) deemed high-risk for “disinformation.”

President Donald Trump’s administration released the cache of USAID documents, arguing the agency had been “weaponized” under prior leadership.

The files include emails, meeting agendas and draft proposals sent from and to Biden-Harris regime officials that detail, in part, how they called on social media companies to moderate content.

Benz noted: “GDI put nearly every major conservative news outlet in America on an ad blacklist to financially assassinate their businesses. GDI killed $200 million in ad revenue to media outlets reporting the wrong ‘narratives.’ GDI was recommended to USAID by the U.S. intelligence community.”

An August 2022 concept note prepared for USAID outlined GDI’s approach to combating disinformation and the use of its exclusion list by global advertising technology companies.

“We consider disinformation in the context of ‘adversarial narratives’ (as opposed to a ‘true/false’ binary); ‘adversarial narratives’ are used by disinformation actors to inflame social tensions, and to exploit and amplify the grievances of individuals, groups and institutions,” the document states.

Related — Released files: USAID was tool for censorship worldwide, November 26, 2026

GDI noted that it had reviewed the media markets of 19 countries and that its Dynamic Exclusion List of more than 2,500 websites it classified as disinformation offenders was incorporated into the systems of 13 global advertising technology companies, including IAS, Peer39, and Oracle. Subscribers could “block these domains from their online bidding systems and divert clients’ ad spend away from disinforming content.”

After noting that USAID said its relationships were growing with major online platforms including Alphabet and Meta, GDI proposed a pilot initiative involving three countries, working with the federal agency “to identify the highest risk media in each country and guide work with the platforms to take action in the following areas”:

• “Defund: Work with platforms to defund high disinformation risk media in these countries, including through advertising and other audience monetisation techniques.”

• “Downrank: Work with platforms to downrank this content in search, newsfeed, and other recommender systems that suggest content to users in these countries.”

• “Deplatform: Work with platforms to block or eliminate the most egregious disinformation peddlers in these countries that violate existing platform policies, as identified by the GDI MMRs [Media Market Reviews].”

“The U.S. intelligence community introduced the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) to USAID,” Benz wrote in another post, sharing redacted correspondence dated June 10, 2022, that references the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and introduces GDI leadership to USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance Johnny Walsh.

“Johnny’s team is building out a portfolio around countering disinformation,” the email states. “I think it would be incredibly useful for them to get a bit of a lay-of-the-land on how commercial interests are driving the spread of disinformation.”

Related — Report: State Dept. is funding censorship of U.S. news sites during an election year, September 12, 2024

The email’s author described GDI as “the best organization I know working on the commercial, for-profit side of the disinformation challenge.”

GDI put nearly every major conservative news outlet in America on an ad blacklist to financially assassinate their businesses. GDI killed $200 million in ad revenue to media outlets reporting the wrong “narratives.” GDI was recommended to USAID by the US intelligence community. https://t.co/Vdpqo5Y4p1 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 25, 2026

USAID brought in the Global Disinformation Index’s executive director for a full 1-hour presentation to help USAID craft its social media censorship programs. Every USAID employee was invited to attend. Watch it here: https://t.co/MU54E9sJpX — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 25, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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