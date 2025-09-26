Comey indicted after DJT slammed DOJ for failing to prosecute weaponization of justice

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2025 Real World News



It took President Donald Trump lighting a fire under the Department of Justice for the prosecution of disgraced former FBI Director James Comey to finally become a reality.

After Trump pressed Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Comey, a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia on Thursday indicted the ex-FBI chief on two felony counts, making false statements and obstruction of justice, according to documents filed at the federal court in Alexandria.

The charges stem from Comey’s 2020 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his role in the FBI’s handling of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, which Democrats, Comey, and a weaponized Justice Department used as a cudgel for more than four years in an attempt to beat down Trump.

“Comey stated that he did not authorize someone at the FBI to be an anonymous source. According to the indictment that statement was false,” the DOJ wrote in a press readout.

U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, a Joe Biden appointee, is slated to preside over the case for now.

Responding to Comey’s indictment, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

While ignored by most legacy media outlets, WorldTribune.com reported on Sept. 21 on how Trump had pressed Bondi on why the Justice Department was dragging its feet in prosecuting Comey and others.

Trump in a post to Truth Social last week said it is time to hold accountable those who accused the president of wrongdoing:

Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.’ JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!

That fire lit under the DOJ by Trump led to the firing of top Virginia prosecutor Erik Siebert, who had claimed there was insufficient evidence to charge Comey.

Trump replaced Siebert with his former personal lawyer, Lindsey Halligan. Days later, she indicted Comey, raising questions about how quickly similar action could be brought against others such as Sen. Adam Schiff, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and George Soros.

The 5-year anniversary of Comey’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee was set to pass on Tuesday, a date that prosecutors were carefully eyeing due to the statute of limitations.

“The charges as alleged in this case represent a breach of the public trust at an extraordinary level,” Halligan said of Comey’s indictment.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement posted to X: “Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability. For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust. Every day, we continue the fight to earn that trust back, and under my leadership, this FBI will confront the problem head-on.”

Patel added: “Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose. Everyone, especially those in positions of power, will be held to account – no matter their perch. No one is above the law.”

