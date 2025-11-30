Documenting media lies: It’s a dirty little job but White House web site steps up

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2025 Real World News



The Biden Administration went to great lengths, as WorldTribune.com can attest, to censor and suppress media reports it knew to be true.

On the other hand, the legacy media’s hyperpartisan presentation of the news has become a fact of life in modern day America. Democrats take it as gospel while critical thinkers are annoyed but resigned to the inevitable.

Not so the Trump White House.

The Administration has launched a new initiative to highlight media reports it knows to be false.

“The Trump @WhiteHouse is holding the Fake News accountable like never before,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Friday.

A new White House website lists CBS News, The Boston Globe, and The Independent as the “Offenders of the Week” for their coverage of President Donald Trump calling out a video by the “Seditious Six” congressional Democrats who apparently called on military members and intelligence agents to defy the chain of command if so-called “illegal” orders were issued.

“The media misrepresented President Trump’s call for Members of Congress to be held accountable for inciting sedition by saying that he called for their “execution,’ ” the site stated.

“The Democrats and Fake News Media subversively implied that President Trump had issued illegal orders to service members,” the site adds. “Every order President Trump has issued has been lawful. It is dangerous for sitting Members of Congress to incite insubordination in the United States military, and President Trump called for them to be held accountable.

“President Trump has never issued an illegal order. The Fake News knew that, but ran with the story anyway.”

The new website also includes a “Hall of Shame” which calls out other media outlets whose reporting the White House considered to suffer from a range of deficiencies such as “left-wing lunacy,” “mischaracterization,” “circular reporting,” “bias,” and “false claims.”

Listed in the “Hall of Shame” are MS NOW (formerly known as MSNBC), CNN, The Washington Post, CBS News, The New York Times, and USA Today.

Multiple legacy media outlets have settled with the president after being confronted with lawsuits.

• The BBC came under fire after The Telegraph obtained a dossier detailing how the network used spliced clips of Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, speech that were 54 minutes apart during a documentary to make it appear he encouraged protesters to riot at the Capitol building later that day. The BBC apologized to Trump in a Nov. 13 letter from chairman Samir Shah after two top officials at the company resigned following the dossier’s release, saying the documentary would not air again.

• Trump also secured a $15 million settlement with ABC in December 2024 after he filed a defamation lawsuit against the outlet on March 19, 2024. ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos falsely stated Trump was found “liable for rape” during a contentious March 10, 2024 appearance by Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace.

• Paramount announced on July 2 of this year that it had settled a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Trump over the editing of an October 2024 “60 Minutes” interview with Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

