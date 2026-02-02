DOJ sued for ‘Arctic Frost’ Trump investigation records after FBI ducked FOIA request

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2026 Real World News



Government watchdog group Judicial Watch announced on Monday that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice for records regarding the FBI Public Corruption Unit’s investigation of President Donald Trump codenamed “Arctic Frost.”

The investigation was part of an unprecedented effort by the Biden-Harris regime to prosecute and jail Trump for questioning Joe Biden’s controversial election victory.

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after the FBI failed to respond to an October 7, 2025, FOIA request for the Washington Field Office’s Public Corruption Unit (the “CR-15” squad) investigative reports on Operation Arctic Frost, Justice Department approvals for investigative steps or techniques, and communications with former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office.

“Judicial Watch is fighting for a full account of how the Biden team weaponized the full weight of the federal government to target their political foes,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Arctic Frost was opened in April 2022 under the Biden-Harris Administration.

Internal FBI emails and predicating documents provided to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson and released jointly by the two senators show Timothy Thibault, a former FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) who was forced to retire from the bureau after Grassley exposed his public anti-Trump bias, authored the initial language for what ultimately became Smith’s federal case against Trump regarding the 2020 presidential election. Records show Thibault essentially opened and approved his own investigation.

On Oct. 6, 2025, Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, revealed that he had obtained an explosive FBI document which shows the Biden FBI targeted eight Republican senators’ personal cell phones for “tolling data” as part of the Arctic Frost investigation.

After the revelations were made public, FBI Director Kash Patel abolished the CR-15 squad.

2026 Contract With Our Readers