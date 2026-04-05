Easter in Nigeria: Fulani militia raid 3 communities with impunity

by WorldTribune Staff, April 5, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Heavily armed Fulani ethnic militia attacked and burned three Christian communities in Central Nigeria’s Nasarawa State on April 2, and 3, according to local reports.

Witnesses said an unconfirmed number of residents had been killed as the violence spread across the rural settlements with no evidence of resistance or response from local or government security groups.

President Donald Trump threatened in November to “stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria” if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians.”

He also posted that he had instructed the Department of War to “prepare for possible action” in Nigeria.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — a Muslim — denies there is religious persecution against Christians taking place, labeling it as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

Related: ‘Better move fast’: Trump warns Nigeria over continuing ‘to allow the killing of Christians’, November 2, 2025

Abu Jonah Akum, a resident of Sabon-Gida told TruthNigeria.com in a phone interview that “Fulani militia have been attacking our communities for over 24 hours for reasons best known to only them and there has been no reaction from the police or military.” The news site posted a video of residents fleeing their homes on April 3, 2026.

“What can we call this if not some forms of collaboration?” he said.

Ismail Dan Hajiya, a resident of Akyewa-Baka Community said, the attacks appeared deliberate and strategic.

“They are burning our homes to force us out,” the resident said. “This is not random violence — they want to take over our land.”

Dr. Damian Attah at the Benue State University Makurdi, said “the persistence of these attacks points to serious deficiencies in Nigeria’s security architecture.”

“When communities are left vulnerable for extended periods, it not only emboldens perpetrators but also deepens mistrust between civilians and the state,” Damian told TruthNigeria.

Fulani Ethnic Militia have been linked to thousands of attacks across Nigeria and the deaths of almost 24,000 civilians in the recent 4-year reporting period, according to the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa.

The Trump Administration has declared Nigeria a “country of particular concern,” a designation for governments that that either cause or tolerate “particularly severe violations of religious freedom” and characterized the persecution of its Christians as “genocide.”

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