Ed Martin: Likely that Fulton County destroyed 2020 ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2025



Late last month, WorldTribune.com reported that the voter integrity group VoterGA had asked the U.S. Department of Justice to step in after, for the third time in four months, a Georgia judge canceled a hearing on the release of Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots.

After Judge Shukura Ingram canceled the hearing, less than 24 hours before she had scheduled it to take place, VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito said:

“This is the third time in the last four months that a hearing in a 4-year-old case seeking to produce 2020 Georgia ballots has been canceled the day before it was scheduled to occur. These actions are not coincidental and have led us to the brink of an election security crisis.

“Georgians have suffered the greatest voting rights violation in our history. It is obvious we do not have a legitimate justice system for cases that may expose election fraud. Therefore, we must rely on immediate DOJ intervention to secure the 2026 elections.”

Fulton County managed to skate by without having the attorney general investigate the double-counting of ballots and other allegations of irregularities during the 2020 presidential recount, the Georgia Recorder reported in May of last year.

Georgia Secretary of State investigators said at the time they were unable to determine how many invalid ballots were included in the results used to certify the 2020 election, which Joe Biden reportedly won by less than 12,000 votes.

Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed Martin told Steve Bannon’s War Room that it’s likely the Fulton County ballots have been destroyed:

“My bet is they’re not there.”@EdMartinDOJ thinks Fulton County has already destroyed the 2020 ballots As I’ve said all along: it was never that there was no proof of widespread election fraud. There was never any proof that Joe Biden won. Hey, Fulton County! Prove it! pic.twitter.com/zQOLK71GJd — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 10, 2025

