Epstein update: New head of World Economic Forum resigns; Rothschild bank takes ‘measures’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 26, 2026

The new head of the World Economic Forum (WEF) who took over when founder Klaus Schwab resigned in disgrace has resigned in disgrace.

Børge Brende, president and CEO of the WEF, the convenor of the infamous annual Davos globalism conference, resigned on Thursday after Epstein Files emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice revealed his close ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, the Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild said on Feb. 25, 2026 it had taken unspecified “necessary measures” to protect ‘the interests of its clients, employees and shareholders,’ after the United States released files confirming CEO Ariane de Rothschild’s close ties to Epstein, according to a report in LeMonde.

De Rothschild established a professional relationship with Epstein from 2013, some five years after the deceased tycoon first pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, according to documents released by the United States Department of Justice on Jan. 30.

“The emails released by US authorities have indicated that Epstein became a close advisor to de Rothschild,” according to an AFP report in LeMonde.

Elie de Rothschild was a reference for Epstein client Lex Wexner, according to a WorldTribune.com report on Feb. 25, 2026.

Emails showed Brende, the former Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, had met with Epstein three times and exchanged several messages with him between 2018 and 2019, years after Epstein had served a prison term for child sex offenses and was in the headlines as he faced allegations over further abuses against young women.

Their final meeting occurred just months before Epstein’s reported death in a New York City prison.

While Brende contended he and Epstein were merely business partners, the emails suggest a closer relationship.

The Financial Times noted that Brende wrote to Epstein: “thx for a very interesting dinner … You’re a brilliant host. Warmly, Borge,” and said “Missing you Sir. Borge.”

Brende said in a statement on Thursday: “After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8½ years, has been profoundly rewarding. We have seen a record number of partners join us, and we have had a very successful Annual Meeting in Davos behind us, where we engaged with governmental leaders from all over the world like never before. I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions.”

Swiss businessman Alois Zwinggi has been chosen as Brende’s interim replacement.

