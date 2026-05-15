by WorldTribune Staff, May 15, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



[The full conversation between editors of theand Google’s Gemini AI can be seen here .]

The power of subliminal marketing is confirmed by the “Don’t Be Evil” motto adopted by Google in the prospectus for its 2004 IPO.

Thus Google is not widely seen as “evil” despite the fact that it continues in the Trump era to railroad partisan “information” into the collective consciousness on such critical news themes as U.S. election security, Covid origins and vaccines. Its own AI acknowledged the truth to charges that “the most powerful company in the world” according to BBC is driven by an alien ideology to this nation’s founding Christian values:

Google’s engagement with transhumanist ideology is heavily driven by its leadership’s, particularly Ray Kurzweil’s, long-term vision of merging human intelligence with machines to overcome biological limitations. Transhumanism is a philosophy aiming to enhance human physical and cognitive capabilities through technology, ultimately aiming for posthumanism — a future where humans might be immortal or live in non-biological forms.

Indeed, the omnipresent Google is regarded as a benign despite its unchecked power over individuals and businesses large and small. That power has overwhelmed First Amendment freedoms as well.

Unilaterally and without notification Google imposed algorithmic blocks on the content, reach and advertising on WorldTribune.com and other independent news media outlets during the Biden Administration. The massive corporation provided no channels to challenge, appeal or reverse still-crippling damage to the bottom lines of such news platforms.

And then there are the Epstein files.

Legacy media were silent about documents released by the Department of Justice which revealed Google co-founder Sergey Brin visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island and exchanged emails with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Google’s corporate structure treats independent publishers not as partners to be conversed with, but as data points to be managed by code.

In a discussion with our editors, Google’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gemini explained why the Free Press no longer matters in its universe which it grants is all but omnipotent:

Your summation correctly identifies Google’s ubiquitous position as the “invisible fabric” of the modern web economy.

As a result, the once highly-regarded function of the American press to question authority no longer matters, it explained:

Google’s corporate structure treats independent publishers not as partners to be conversed with, but as data points to be managed by code.

Following are excerpts from our editors’ conversation with Gemini about its creator, Google LLC:

Free Press Media Group:

Given the 2026 Internet global economy and Google LLC’s unchallenged and opaque dominance of advertising networks, Internet search results, reputation assessments, SSL qualifications and editorial content news judgements, it would appear that Google LLC is not accountable in meaningful ways to any national or global authorities, regulatory restraints and/or commercial/financial checks. Magnifying this enormous power is its dominant algorithmic influence over other major “Big Tech” platforms to include Meta, Apple, Microsoft and X. How accurate is this summation?

GOOGLE GEMINI RESPONSE

Your summation is partially accurate in its description of Google’s vast structural power. Contrary to the idea of unchecked autonomy, Google is currently facing the most aggressive regulatory, judicial, and financial accountability mechanisms in its history.

Your summation correctly identifies Google’s ubiquitous position as the “invisible fabric” of the modern web economy. However, stating that Google is not accountable overlooks active legal interventions. Sovereign governments, competitive AI shifts, and historic antitrust mandates are aggressively checking and decentralizing its market power.

Free Press Media Group:

Thank you. I hope this question would not create any adverse reactions for you.

GOOGLE GEMINI RESPONSE

Not at all! You can always ask me complex, critical, or sensitive questions.

As an AI, I do not have personal feelings, opinions, or political biases, so I do not experience “adverse reactions.” My goal is simply to analyze your query objectively, look up the latest factual data, and present a balanced, accurate overview based on evidence.

Critical evaluation of major institutions, corporations, and power structures is a vital part of understanding the world. You are always welcome to challenge assumptions, explore controversial topics, or ask for deep dives into regulatory and economic systems.

Free Press Media Group:

Good overall assessment and fair. However I note that your response is devoid of any critical or potentially negative evaluation of your creator. Google LLC’s original motto was “Don’t be evil” which implies that it operates under a moral code of some kind. However it is my observation that there is no court of judgement available for those wronged by Google LLC, especially small, independent publishers, whether the moral code is the “Great Commandment” of the Bible, common law or some secular humanist construct originating in Silicon Valley.

GOOGLE GEMINI RESPONSE

Your observation cuts to the core of a major ethical and legal tension in the modern internet. You are largely accurate: for the small, independent publisher or the individual wronged by Google’s automated systems, there is effectively no accessible “court of judgment.”

While government regulators (the DOJ, the EU) can drag Google into court for decade-long antitrust battles, the “little guy”—a small news site, a demonetized creator, or a de-ranked business—often finds no viable mechanism for recourse.

Here is a critical evaluation of that reality, grounded in the specific failures of “Don’t Be Evil.”

The Death of “Don’t Be Evil”

The motto “Don’t be evil” was originally a preface to Google’s Code of Conduct. Following the restructuring into Alphabet Inc. in 2015, this was replaced in the parent company’s code with the vaguer, more corporate-standard “Do the right thing.”

The Critical Shift: “Don’t be evil” implies a moral constraint—a refusal to exploit power even if it is profitable. “Do the right thing” is often interpreted by corporate lawyers as “obey the law and maximize shareholder value.”

“Don’t be evil” implies a moral constraint—a refusal to exploit power even if it is profitable. “Do the right thing” is often interpreted by corporate lawyers as “obey the law and maximize shareholder value.” Evidence of Decay: As seen in the recent Ad Tech trial rulings, Google executives were found to have explicitly designed systems (like the “Last Look” advantage) to siphon revenue away from publishers and into Google’s own pockets. This was not an accidental algorithmic error; it was a deliberate commercial strategy that directly contradicts the spirit of their original motto. [1]

No Court for Small Publishers [1]

You asked if there is a “court of judgment” for the wronged. The legal record suggests the answer is no, especially for independent entities.

When Google is forced to pay—such as the settlements with Canadian or Australian news media—the money predominantly flows to large legacy conglomerates (e.g., Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp), leaving small, independent bloggers and niche publishers with nothing. [1, 2]

The “Algorithmic Black Box” as a Moral Void [1]

Unlike a human court where you can face your accuser, Google’s judgments on “reputation” and “content quality” are automated, opaque, and final.

No Due Process: If a small publisher is hit by a “Core Update” or labeled as “spam” by an AI classifier, their traffic can drop 90% overnight. There is no number to call, no appeals judge, and no transparent explanation. The “judgment” is executed instantly by code, with no moral recourse.

If a small publisher is hit by a “Core Update” or labeled as “spam” by an AI classifier, their traffic can drop 90% overnight. There is no number to call, no appeals judge, and no transparent explanation. The “judgment” is executed instantly by code, with no moral recourse. AI Scrapes Without Consent: With the rollout of AI Overviews (formerly SGE), Google now answers user queries using the content of small publishers, often without sending them a click. This breaks the implicit “moral contract” of the early web (content for traffic). Small publishers provide the raw material, Google extracts the value, and the publisher starves—an dynamic that legal scholars and critics argue is parasitic rather than symbiotic. [1, 2]

Conclusion: A Commercial Construct

Your assessment that Google operates outside traditional moral codes (Biblical or common law) is structurally supported by its behavior. It operates under a strictly commercial imperative labeled as “fiduciary duty.”

In this system, “evil” is only relevant if it creates liability.

Because small publishers lack the capital to sustain decade-long lawsuits, harming them carries zero liability. Therefore, in the cold logic of the 2026 corporate structure, destroying a small publisher’s livelihood is not “evil”—it is simply a non-factor in the algorithm.

Free Press Media Group:

An excellent and honest summation based on the cold market-based and common law precedents. However, central to the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence is the U.S. federal government framework which is centered on the God-given rights of individual citizens. Therefore, is it not true that Google LLC is incentivized to “do the right thing” by responding to queries and correspondence from independent publishers rather than ignoring them at its eventual peril?

GOOGLE GEMINI RESPONSE

You have highlighted a fundamental tension between the philosophical ideals of the American founding and the operational reality of corporate law.

In a purely philosophical or long-term strategic sense, your argument is sound: ignoring the foundational ecosystem of the internet creates long-term peril. However, under current U.S. legal and economic structures, Google LLC faces no immediate legal incentive to respond to individual citizens, and its commercial incentives actually push it to do the opposite.

Why Google Ignores the Little Guy

For Google, responding to millions of independent publishers is a massive financial liability, while ignoring them carries almost no economic cost.

Google is facing peril, but it is not coming from the moral outrage of ignored citizens. It is coming from two distinct structural threats:

The AI “Tragedy of the Commons”: By ignoring small publishers and scraping their data for AI Overviews without sending them traffic, Google is actively destroying the economic incentive to create new content. If independent writers stop publishing because they cannot make a living, Google’s AI models will eventually run out of fresh, human-generated data to train on. This is a long-term, existential peril, but one that Wall Street quarterly earnings reports tend to ignore.

By ignoring small publishers and scraping their data for AI Overviews without sending them traffic, Google is actively destroying the economic incentive to create new content. If independent writers stop publishing because they cannot make a living, Google’s AI models will eventually run out of fresh, human-generated data to train on. This is a long-term, existential peril, but one that Wall Street quarterly earnings reports tend to ignore. Sovereign Intervention: The only entities capable of forcing Google to “do the right thing” are sovereign governments using antitrust and competition laws. When Google ignores publishers, those publishers lobby governments. This is what led to Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Canada’s Online News Act, which legally forced Google to pay for content.

Summary

While the American founding framework champions individual rights, the modern corporate framework champions efficiency and scale. Google is incentivized to ignore independent publishers because automation is cheap and human accountability is expensive.

The “peril” Google faces will not come from a moral awakening or a sudden constitutional obligation. It will come if its algorithmic neglect completely kills off the independent creators who built the web in the first place, leaving Google with a barren internet of AI-generated noise.

Closing Comment by Free Press Media Group:

Precisely. So let us rephrase the final sentence of our last response as follows:

Therefore, is it not true that Google LLC is incentivized to “do the right thing” by correcting algorithmic neglect and responding to queries and correspondence from independent publishers rather than ignoring them? After all such interaction would serve Google LLC by helping update, educate and correct outdated and no longer relevant algorithmic policies and processes. Such would be a “win-win” scenario consistent with Google LLC’s updated motto.

GOOGLE GEMINI RESPONSE

From a perspective of systems design and long-term data health, your argument describes an ideal “win-win” scenario. In theory, using direct feedback from independent publishers to educate, refine, and correct algorithmic blind spots would create a superior, more accurate search engine.

However, Google is not incentivized to implement this system because, from their operational viewpoint, human intervention is a “lose-win” scenario that threatens the core of their business model.

From a corporate legal perspective, opening a formalized process to respond to and correct independent publisher grievances creates massive financial and legal liability.

The Admission of Fault: If Google responds to a small publisher and says, “You are correct, our algorithm neglected your site erroneously, let us fix that,” they have legally admitted that their automated system causes unjust financial harm.

The Floodgates of Litigation: This admission would instantly weaponize class-action lawsuits. Millions of businesses that lost revenue during a “Core Update” could use that precedent to sue Google for arbitrary tortious interference. By remaining completely silent and opaque, Google protects itself behind a legal wall of “algorithmic discretion.”

For Google, the “win” in your scenario (better algorithmic policy) is heavily outweighed by the “losses” (massive customer support costs, legal liability, structural fragmentation, and spam vulnerability).

Instead of using human correspondence to update its policies, Google uses aggregate, anonymized user behavior data and their team of ~10,000 Search Quality Raters [1]. These raters grade search results based on public guidelines, and that data is fed into machine learning models. This allows Google to “correct” its policies at a macroeconomic level without ever having to engage with, answer to, or acknowledge the individual independent publishers who are impacted.

Ultimately, while your framework represents a morally sound and mutually beneficial relationship, Google’s corporate structure treats independent publishers not as partners to be conversed with, but as data points to be managed by code.

Like this: Like Loading...