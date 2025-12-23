FCC bans sale of all new foreign-made drones over national security concerns

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 23, 2025

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday moved to ban the sale of all new foreign-made drones and components over concerns the equipment poses “an unacceptable risk” to national security.

Of particular concern is Chinese drone-maker DJI which the FCC said gives the communist regime in Beijing a foothold inside U.S. critical infrastructure.

DJI was placed on the FCC’s “Covered List,” barring the drone-maker and other foreign drone manufacturers from receiving the commission’s approval to sell new drone models for import or sale in the U.S.

DJI accounts for more than 90% of the global market share. A wide variety of sectors, including construction, energy, agriculture, and mining companies, as well as local police and fire departments across the country, deploy DJI-made drones.

The FCC said the decision “does not affect drones or drone components that are currently sold in the United States,” according to the agency, meaning that drones previously authorized by the FCC are still usable.

Arkansas Republican Rep. Rick Crawford, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, applauded the ruling, saying in a statement that it will “significantly strengthen U.S. national security.”

“[China] can leverage this technology to map out every square inch of our country, including our most critical assets, many of which impact a wide range of industries vital to Americans’ daily lives,” Crawford added.

In Monday’s announcement, the FCC said that the move “will reduce the risk of direct [drone] attacks and disruptions, unauthorized surveillance, sensitive data exfiltration and other [drone] threats to the homeland.”

“Criminals, terrorists and hostile foreign actors have intensified their weaponization of these technologies, creating new and serious threats to our homeland,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement.

