Files: Vince Foster investigation counsel was ‘happy’ to help Epstein on how to indict ‘sitting president’

When it comes to the Epstein Files, it seems there is no such thing as strange bedfellows.

Among the latest Justice Department release of the files is correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and Ken Starr, the independent counsel in the Vince Foster investigation and Clinton impeachment drama.

The files show that Epstein once asked Starr to help author Michael Wolff dig up dirt on President Donald Trump. Wolff, the author of four anti-Trump screeds, has been widely criticized for playing loose with facts, creating scenes from imagination, violating source trust, and prioritizing gossip over rigorous reporting.

Epstein wrote Starr on May 18, 2018: “My good friend Michael Wolffe [sic] of Fire and Fury wanted to speak to you totally off the record. = tho[u]ghts”

“He wanted some color on indicting a .. sitting pres, between us, he has seen a draft of one. . ) .. What does not subject to [criminal] process mean. ? l assume trump corp has non[e] of the [constitutional] baggage?”

Starr responded on the same day: “Happy to do so. Feel free to give Mic=ael my email address.”

Starr passed away in September 2022 at age 76.

Epstein was also in contact with Wolff. The author wrote to Epstein on Feb. 19, 2016: “NYT called me about you and Trump. Also, Hillary campaign digging deeply. Again, you should consider preempting.”

Epstein also invited Wolff to join him and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak for a meeting, but Wolff declined, and the two didn’t apparently trade emails again until Feb. 24 of that year.

“Lots of reporters,” Epstein said.

“Yeah, you’re the Trump bullet,” Wolff replied.

The files released by the Justice Department also show that, in 2015, Wolff had encouraged Epstein to blackmail then-presidential candidate Trump — insisting Epstein could generate a “debt” from him.

In one email, Wolff dangled the idea of intimidating Trump for his own benefit — warning Epstein the then-GOP candidate might be asked about their alleged ties while on the campaign trail.

“I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you — either on air or in scrum afterwards,” Wolff wrote to Epstein in December 2015.

“I think you should let him hang himself,” Wolff added in a follow-up.

Wolff continued: “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.”

