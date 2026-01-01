Fraud as a way of life: Minnesota voter vouching sparks outrage

by WorldTribune Staff, January 1, 2026 Real World News



Is pervasive fraud what Minnesotans voted for when they wittingly or not made their state a Democrat bastion?

Amid the massive scandal tied to the state’s Somali community, outrage regarding Minnesota election policy is building after the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the state allows a single registered voter to “vouch” for up to eight people seeking same-day registration.

The policy states that a registered voter must go with the person or people they are vouching for to the polling place and sign an oath verifying their address, according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

“A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as ‘vouching.’ A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters,” the website reads.

Individuals who are being vouched for must provide at least one form of identity verification, which includes a valid Minnesota driver’s license or learner’s permit, a “receipt” for them, or a tribal identification card that includes a photo and signature, according to the rules.

Vouching is then used to verify a potential voter’s residence in the precinct.

As long as the prospective voter can prove they live in the state, proof of ID can include a driver’s license or learner’s permit from any of the 50 states, a passport, an expired ID, military ID, or high school or college ID.

But critics have pointed out that Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s 2023 “Driver’s Licenses for All” bill allows people to obtain licenses regardless of immigration status. The licenses carry no marking indicating citizenship, despite being regularly used to register to vote.

Walz’s policy was “made for fraud,” Elon Musk declared in a post to X.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

The Democrats are a bunch of cheaters and thieves that never want to do what’s good for America. As an example, they refuse to even consider Voter Identification. Why??? Because they want to cheat, and the Republicans should not put up with this, and many other such things, any longer!!!

Conservative activist Scott Presler noted in a post to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s official website: “Does this allow for potential fraud and abuse of our elections? Absolutely. Especially when you consider that MN has same-day voter registration.”

Presler pointed out that former Minnesota Democrat Sen. Al Franken won his 2008 election by just over 300 votes when 542,000 Minnesota voters — or 19% — took advantage of same-day registration.

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee said he believes his SAVE Act (Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility) could throw a wrench into Minnesota’s policy.

Under the bill, which passed in the House but has stalled in the Senate, voters would be required to provide proof of citizenship to cast their ballots in federal elections.

It would establish criminal penalties for election officials who register applicants who have not provided such documentation.

“The Senate should send it to President Trump’s desk for signature ASAP,” Lee posted on X.

Republicans have the Presidency, the Supreme Court, the House and the Senate. And yet… We don’t have a Voter ID law. Not a single crooked Democrat has been jailed, censured, impeached, or expelled. Taxpayers are being defrauded by the billions. And Republicans do NOTHING. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 29, 2025

