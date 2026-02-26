How committed system admins help Big Tech monopolies censor wrong thinking publishers

by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2026 Real World News



Since the Covid pandemic, a large number of independent media outlets who dared to stray from the Covid-overlord-approved narrative saw their websites lose substantial traffic.

Newsletters and messages were blocked. As were income streams. And such went beyond notoriously repressive Big Tech platforms.

“When we discussed it among our circles, it was a hypothetical idea that someone would take the time to create a detailed list of members of the medical freedom movement,” noted Broken Truth’s John Davidson, who directed the award-winning documentary “Epidemic of Fraud.”

“We had all been censored by YouTube, Google, Twitter, Facebook, etc., but outside of those systems we didn’t have proof that there was something deeper going on across the internet,” Davidson wrote in a Feb. 19 report.

“We now have the proof.”

Davidson noted how, in November of last year, he was searching Gibiru’s censored tab for “Broken Truth” to find out if the site was being censored.

“The result was a document in GitHub, a website used by techy people to share code, try out apps, and more. Suddenly, I found an account by the user InfinityTec. The user had a section called ‘Blocklists’. Halfway down was a txt file called ‘MedicalPsuedoscience.txt.’ “

The list had a blacklist of more than 164,000 different websites the account considered pseudoscience.

“This blacklist can be used to prevent any emails, links, texts, or any communication at all that comes from this server or even a message containing the name of the website. It’s a diabolical way to censor, and the senders and recipients have no idea it happened,” Davidson pointed out.

Broken Truth is on the list.

WorldTribune.com is on the list.

Others on the list include The Gateway Pundit, ZeroHedge, Just the News, Children’s Health Defense, and even U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Related: Google claims it caved to Team Biden’s censorship demands, September 23, 2025

What are these lists used for?

“Blocklists (also called blacklists, denylists, or RBLs/DNSBLs in some contexts) are lists of IP addresses, domains, email senders, or sometimes URLs that servers reference to automatically deny, filter, or restrict access or traffic from those sources,” Davidson noted.

“In other words, if you don’t want information from a source to get through to your users, you use a blocklist.”

Davidson continued: “Now, let’s say for the sake of argument that this was a list dedicated to science this person didn’t like. Then please explain to me what the MarcoPolo Hunter Biden laptop from hell expose site is doing on the list?”

Who is InfinityTec3?

“We don’t know,” Davidson wrote. “Who the person is is not as important as what his list uncovered. Our suspicions were correct, someone was intentionally preventing access to our work.”

Davidson added: “I beg my friends in Congress and the U.S. Military to ensure that this list, or a variation of it, is not being used on government servers and that this person and whomever he administrates servers for are not receiving a single tax dollar.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...