In L.A., candidate Pratt makes issue of mayor’s 8 ‘educational trips’ to communist Cuba

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Leftist media in California have continually attempted to write off Spencer Pratt’s candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles as a publicity stunt by the former reality TV star.

They did the same to Donald Trump when he rode down the golden escalator in Trump Tower to first announce his run of the presidency.

Pratt has pushed back and is gaining significant traction in the race to unseat Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, who was out of the city as the Palisades fire destroyed many of her constituents homes and lives. Pratt lost his home in the fire.

Bass has characterized Pratt’s campaign as a “MAGA campaign based on A.I. slop.”

If Bass wants reality, Pratt is delivering there as well.

Pratt, a registered Republican running as an Independent in the nonpartisan mayoral race, has called out the incumbent mayor for her involvement in the 1970s with a Cuban revolutionary group, The Post Millennial reported on May 28.

Pratt wrote in a post to social media: “When I was in my 20’s I was on a TV show. When Karen Bass was in her 20’s, she was training in terrorist tactics and guerrilla warfare with communists in Cuba.”

He shared a clip of a report on Bass’s activities from the time, saying “Back when the LA Times was still in LA, and used to tell the truth.”

Pratt included a section of a 1983 edition of the Los Angeles Times, which was in regards to a case, “Plaintiff Karen Bass, according to a 1973 intelligence document provided to The Times, ‘traveled to Cuba with the 6th Contingent of the Venceremos Brigade.

“The brigade trains revolutionary-prone Americans in terrorist tactics and guerrilla warfare while claiming to harvest sugar cane. Bass, characterized as a brigade leader, ‘returned from Cuba to the USA bringing back propaganda literature,’ the document noted without citing the source of this information.”

Bass told the LA Times at the time that her eight trips to the communist nation “were educational and had nothing to do with terrorism.”

Pratt had released a video days earlier responding to actress Lisa Rinna, who told Variety in regards to Pratt running for mayor, “I’m a reality person. You wouldn’t want me as mayor.” Pratt responded, “Hey Lisa, if you’re against me because I was on a TV show in my 20’s, wait til you learn what Karen Bass was doing in her 20’s.”

In an interview with local Fox 11, Pratt was asked whether being a former reality TV star was helpful or hurtful for his campaign. “The reality, pun intended, is that was from 20 years ago. And if we look at what Karen Bass was doing” in her 20s, “she was in Cuba learning how to make bombs with the people who would then go bomb Capitol Hill.”

“So, if we’re looking at backgrounds, I’m pretty proud of what I was doing at 20 on reality television, even though I may not have been the most likable character, it was still TV, versus trying to destroy America and going to Cuba 20 times and praising Fidel Castro. So, against my opponent, my background is pretty strong.”

When Bass was under consideration for being Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate, The Washington Post ran an op-ed saying that due to her history with Cuba, she should be disqualified from consideration. Henry Olson wrote: “Her apparent lifelong fascination with Cuba’s Communist dictatorship should disqualify her from that honor.”

When Fidel Castro died in 2016, Bass wrote: “The passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba.”

Business consultant Raul Mas, in a May 22 post to LinkedIn, gave a stark reminder of the kind of regime Bass was praising:

Years ago, I developed a friendship with Brian Latell, a former CIA analyst who closely followed Fidel and Raul Castro and wrote a book titled “After Fidel”. In the book, Latell described the many executions carried out by Raul’s orders, and sometimes, by his own hand. Latell has described Raul Castro “as brutal or more brutal than Fidel Castro.”

That is why yesterday’s indictment of this psychopathic killer was met with several rounds of standing, thunderous applause at the Freedom Tower. (A photo) shows Raul blindfolding a prisoner about to be executed. This was not an isolated act. Kangaroo courts and firing squads were a fixture after the Castro brothers seized power. Raul Castro was responsible for one mass execution that saw 68 people killed: Also, Maria Werlau, who I first met when we were students at Georgetown University, has dedicated her life to documenting the number of people killed by the Castro regime. Her project is called “Archivo Cubano” and, in testimony before Congress, she estimated that at least 8,172 deaths and disappearances have occurred under the Castro regime through December 7, 2024.

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