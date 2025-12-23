In oh-so-woke Massachusetts, boys have won 11 girls’ gymnastics titles in past decade

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2025 Real World News



Boys have had great success competing in girls’ gymnastics competitions in the woke paradise of Massachusetts.

In the past decade, boys have won 11 state championships in girls’ high school gymnastics in the Bay State.

The state title wins all came at the annual Massachusetts High School Gymnastics Coaches Association girls’ gymnastics State Individual Championship meet.

Recent boys winning in the girls’ division include:

• Darren LePage — The Sharon High School gymnast took first place on the floor at the state individual championship meet in 2016. His winning score was 9.40.

• Daniel Barsley — The former Winchester High School gymnast won three straight individual state titles on the vault. Barsley won these titles in 2017 (9.40), 2018 (9.85), and 2019 (9.675).

• Kevin Theodoro — The Framingham High School gymnast won the vault individual state title as a freshman in 2020 (9.50).

• Divier Ramos — The 2025 Methuen High School grad was the most successful gymnast of the bunch, capturing five girls’ state titles in high school. Ramos won the individual vault state championships in 2022 (9.70), 2023 (9.90), and 2025 (9.85). He also won the floor exercise state titles in 2022 (9.425) and 2025 (9.60).

• Andrew Znoj — The 2025 Mansfield High School grad won the vault (9.70) state title in 2024 as Ramos wasn’t present at the meet.

How does this happen?

“Massachusetts is the lone state in the country where boys who identify as boys can play on girls’ sports teams. They do so every year, and some make significant impacts on their respective teams,” the New Boston Post reported.

State policy allows boys to join girls’ teams if their school lacks a boys’ team in that sports. Boys have also played key roles in girls’ teams winning state field hockey titles.

The state allows boys to play girls’ sports as a result of the 1979 Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision in Attorney General v. Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. The court ruled that the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s policy of the time, which stated “No boy may play on a girls’ team,” was unlawful. The court’s view was that it violated the Equal Rights Amendment of the Massachusetts Constitution.

