Only on X and alternative media: Mockery of midterm election results and GOP complicity

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2026 — Real World News

The NBC News headline says it all: “Republicans begin grappling with how they lost so badly.”

The article goes on to wonder “whether the party would finally break from Trump.”

Many in independent media have a hard time believing that pretty much the entire country shifted Blue in one election.

The widely-echoed and unchallenged refrain on all legacy and most conservatives media platforms are repeated by politicians and “analysts”.

Only in widespread posts to X and in alternative media by independent journalists are the suspicious and in many cases seemingly impossible results being questioned.

At the same time, the GOP’s rapid acceptance of Tuesday’s so-called “Blue tsunami” has led to online charges of outright complicity by once powerful Republicans with a financial stake in a post-MAGA party.

Conservative columnist Wayne Allen Root asked: “If the bluest states in America- California, NY, NJ, CT, Rhode Island, Mass., Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, Washington- suddenly ALL turned RED…would this seem realistic to Democrats? Would they question the results?”

Root pointed to the results out of Texas:

“Texas. There is absolutely something rotten in Texas. The vote totals aren’t ‘off.’ They’re literally impossible. They’re a Marxist fantasy. They’re a little child’s fairy tale.

“Red rural Texas districts turned Democrat blue? For Talafreako? You’re telling me white male Christian hunters, and fishermen, and gun owners decided to vote Democrat for the first time in their lives because they all now hate President Trump? Two years after electing him in a Texas landslide? After he secured the border? After he cut their taxes?”

But, the war. The war in Iran caused millions of Trump supporters to abandon him and vote Democrat, right?

Root noted: “Texas? Kansas? Mississippi? Ohio? All of them changed everything only two years after a Trump landslide, because of a war with 21 U.S. service member deaths?”

Related: Believability of Nov. 3 voting data challenged in Texas, November 5, 2026

Root continued:

“High Prices? High gas prices? We had much higher inflation and prices under Biden. No deep blue Democrat states flipped to red. By the way, we had higher gas prices under Biden- without a war, or tariffs. The media never said a thing. Democrats never said a thing.

“Bad economy? Obama produced the worst economy since the Great Depression. Businesses closed by the millions; half of Las Vegas (where I live) was boarded up; America had all-time record Americans on welfare, food stamps & disability. But after all of that, Obama won re-election.

“Something smells rotten. This is like ‘The Twilight Zone.’ These results are just not possible. Someone thinks we’re all idiots.”

Investigative reporter and former CBS war correspondent Lara Logan is also slamming the blame Trump game:

Former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted the GOP’s complicity stems from the fact that party leaders balked when they had the chance to pass election integrity measures:

And … this:

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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Only on X and alternative media: Mockery of midterm election results and GOP complicity added by on
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