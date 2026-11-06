Only on X and alternative media: Mockery of midterm election results and GOP complicity

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2026 — Real World News



The NBC News headline says it all: “Republicans begin grappling with how they lost so badly.”

The article goes on to wonder “whether the party would finally break from Trump.”

The widely-echoed and unchallenged refrain on all legacy and most conservatives media platforms are repeated by politicians and “analysts”.

Only in widespread posts to X and in alternative media by independent journalists are the suspicious and in many cases seemingly impossible results being questioned.

At the same time, the GOP’s rapid acceptance of Tuesday’s so-called “Blue tsunami” has led to online charges of outright complicity by once powerful Republicans with a financial stake in a post-MAGA party.

Conservative columnist Wayne Allen Root asked: “If the bluest states in America- California, NY, NJ, CT, Rhode Island, Mass., Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, Washington- suddenly ALL turned RED…would this seem realistic to Democrats? Would they question the results?”

Root pointed to the results out of Texas:

“Texas. There is absolutely something rotten in Texas. The vote totals aren’t ‘off.’ They’re literally impossible. They’re a Marxist fantasy. They’re a little child’s fairy tale.

“Red rural Texas districts turned Democrat blue? For Talafreako? You’re telling me white male Christian hunters, and fishermen, and gun owners decided to vote Democrat for the first time in their lives because they all now hate President Trump? Two years after electing him in a Texas landslide? After he secured the border? After he cut their taxes?”

But, the war. The war in Iran caused millions of Trump supporters to abandon him and vote Democrat, right?

Root noted: “Texas? Kansas? Mississippi? Ohio? All of them changed everything only two years after a Trump landslide, because of a war with 21 U.S. service member deaths?”

Related: Believability of Nov. 3 voting data challenged in Texas, November 5, 2026

Root continued:

“High Prices? High gas prices? We had much higher inflation and prices under Biden. No deep blue Democrat states flipped to red. By the way, we had higher gas prices under Biden- without a war, or tariffs. The media never said a thing. Democrats never said a thing.

“Bad economy? Obama produced the worst economy since the Great Depression. Businesses closed by the millions; half of Las Vegas (where I live) was boarded up; America had all-time record Americans on welfare, food stamps & disability. But after all of that, Obama won re-election.

“Something smells rotten. This is like ‘The Twilight Zone.’ These results are just not possible. Someone thinks we’re all idiots.”

Investigative reporter and former CBS war correspondent Lara Logan is also slamming the blame Trump game:

So many people pushing the BS that this election was about a war where there was no fighting on the ground & barely any air strikes yet we could go to war in Afghanistan for more than 20 years with barely a peep out of the public? C’mon. People may not be thrilled about this but it is not even close to enough to turn red strongholds across the country blue. Give me a break. And right on cue, the right is doing exactly what those behind these ridiculous results wanted them to do: blaming the President so he can be isolated & the Republicans can justify turning on him & voting with Democrats to impeach & then imprison him & go after every member of his family & take every single thing he has. And while they are doing that, they will be preparing to go after every single person who supported him in any way. So maybe people should stop playing into their hands by just blaming the President instead of blaming the people who stole the election. They will attack me for saying that but I don’t care because it is true. https://t.co/PMfoQ9I2Lj — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 6, 2026

Former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted the GOP’s complicity stems from the fact that party leaders balked when they had the chance to pass election integrity measures:

These results are a joke. But it’s what the GOP wanted to happen. They could’ve done something to fix our elections. They refused. https://t.co/rLzOlMNq93 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 5, 2026

WOW! While I was focused upon getting an audit of MI underway, I just had a chance to review what is reported to have happened in the TX General Election. DYK

1) The top 9 Republican statewide vote-getters were down-ballot candidates for land commissioner, agriculture commissioner and judges?

2) Suspended Democrat Felon won House District 93 In the immortal words of Vizzini – the self-proclaimed genius in the Princess Bride….”INCONCEIVABLE”

@elonmusk @RealLindellTV @realMikeLindell @TrueTheVote — Patrick Colbeck✝️ (@pjcolbeck) November 5, 2026

And … this:

1.6 million likes. Good luck. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 6, 2026

As time goes on, election fraud in the United States is becoming increasingly apparent. It appears that at least 20 million counterfeit ballots were produced and inserted into the count. The Republican vote total remained unchanged. The Democrats’ vote total, however, was inflated by the additional votes. Various methods of Korean-style election fraud were employed.

-Attorney Park Joohyeon — 황교안 Hwang Kyo-ahn (@hkyoahn) November 6, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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