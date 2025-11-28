‘Reverse migration’: President Trump launches multi-front holiday assault on Third World tyranny

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2025 Real World News



In a Friday social media post slamming the “stupid” immigration policies of the past, President Donald Trump vowed that “those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for” … “won’t be here for long.”

On Thursday, in a emotional statement, Trump announced that West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, had died from gunshot wounds sustained during the ambush attack in Washington, DC. on Nov. 26.

Throughout the start of a long holiday weekend that included attending a large Thanksgiving dinner at his Florida Mar-a-Lago residence, the president unleashed on the abuses of Third World bad actors that he charged have damaged American interests, humiliated U.S. standing and killed American citizens.

After officially making nice this year with Chinese Communist Party tyrant Xi Jinping, Trump went on the offensive against a series of lesser rogue states most of whom have been aided and abetted by China in their exploitation of Washington’s heretofore benign neglect of transnational anti-American behavior.

With his statements the president connected his foreign policy initiatives with domestic issues which polls have suggested his supporters would prefer that he focus more attention.

Trump used a late-night Thanksgiving post to chart a “reverse migration” plan, announcing a permanent halt to immigration from what he described as “Third World Countries” and the end of Biden-era admission policies.

Trump said his administration would end Biden “Autopen” executive orders and remove foreign nationals deemed security risks, or “non-compatible with Western Civilization”:

“…. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The president also vowed to end federal benefits for noncitizens, denaturalize migrants accused of undermining “domestic tranquility” and expand deportations, Fox News reported.

Separately Trump unleashed on officials in Minnesota who allow “Somalian gangs” to rove the streets. He said Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz is “seriously retarded” and blasted Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, noting: “you are not allowed to marry your brother.”

.@POTUS announces that U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom of Summersville, West Virginia, one of the National Guardsmen savagely attacked yesterday in Washington, D.C., has just passed away. May God be with her family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BEbAOxmJme — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 27, 2025

Trump wrote:

A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being “Politically Correct,” and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration. The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so! A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.). As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone. The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc.

Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization. These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process. Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!

Separately, Trump slammed the New York Times for it silence about South Africa’s “genocide” against white farmers and reciprocated South Africa’s snub of the United States at the conclusion of the G20:

The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them. Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide. That’s why all the Liars and Pretenders of the Radical Left Media are going out of business! At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony. Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year. South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Meanwhile, the Administration continues to ramp up pressure on “Maduro and his Naracoterrorists” in Venezuela:

Democracy is on trial in the coming Elections in the beautiful country of Honduras on November 30th. Will Maduro and his Narcoterrorists take over another country like they have taken over Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela? The man who is standing up for Democracy, and fighting against Maduro, is Tito Asfura, the Presidential Candidate of the National Party. Tito was the highly successful Mayor of Tegucigalpa where he brought running water to millions, and paved hundreds of kilometers of roads. His chief opponent is Rixi Moncada, who says Fidel Castro is her idol. Normally, the smart people of Honduras, would reject her, and elect Tito Asfura, but the Communists are trying to trick the people by running a third Candidate, Salvador Nasralla. Nasralla is no friend of Freedom. A borderline Communist, he helped Xiomara Castro by running as her Vice President. He won, and helped Castro win. Then he resigned, and is now pretending to be an anti-Communist only for the purposes of splitting Asfura’s vote. The people of Honduras must not be tricked again. The only real friend of Freedom in Honduras is Tito Asfura. Tito and I can work together to fight the Narcocommunists, and bring needed aid to the people of Honduras. I cannot work with Moncada and the Communists, and Nasralla is not a reliable partner for Freedom, and cannot be trusted. I hope the people of Honduras vote for Freedom and Democracy, and elect Tito Asfura, President!

