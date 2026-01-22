‘The devil went down to Georgia,’ cont’d

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2026 Real World News



During his speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, President Donald Trump hinted that prosecutions were forthcoming in the “rigged” 2020 election.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” the saying goes which leads to the question: What is it about smoky Georgia?

Independent journalist Liz Harrington posted to X that revelations from the recent Georgia State Election Board hearing are proof that the 2020 outcome “is changed.”

The COVER UP@Election_Adv details how Georgia covered up the fact that none of the early votes in Fulton County in 2020 were certified There were 148 early voting tabulators,

416 Election Day tabulators

There should be 1,128 opening and closing ballot scanner tapes They… pic.twitter.com/GrV4OPDalb — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) January 22, 2026

“Do you have a breakdown of who the votes were actually for, of the double votes?” Why yes, I do. Of the original 3,125 duplicates, minus blanks, 3rd party, and write-ins: 1,565 Biden

1,383 President Trump Of the 17,852 missing ballot images from the machine recount: 13,390… pic.twitter.com/tXef3zZY1A — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) January 22, 2026

Meanwhile the duel between the Devil and the state of Georgia continues:

