‘The devil went down to Georgia,’ cont’d

January 22, 2026

During his speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, President Donald Trump hinted that prosecutions were forthcoming in the “rigged” 2020 election.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” the saying goes which leads to the question: What is it about smoky Georgia?

Independent journalist Liz Harrington posted to X that revelations from the recent Georgia State Election Board hearing are proof that the 2020 outcome “is changed.”

Meanwhile the duel between the Devil and the state of Georgia continues:

