Trump: Top priority is ending election fraud

As talking heads disrupted the airwaves with “bombshells” on Epstein, MTG and Ukraine, President Donald Trump remained focused on the disputed outcome of the 2020 presidential election that proved devastating for the nation and world. That’s his story, he’s sticking with it and who can prove he’s wrong?

After Democrats on Nov. 4 won races for governor in Virginia and New Jersey and passed a measure in California aimed at adding more Democrat seats in the House of Representatives, Trump reiterated his call for voter reform, including voter identification and a ban on mail-in voting.

In a post to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump drove home that point, writing: “We must focus all of our energy and might on ELECTION FRAUD!!”

Trump also called on Colorado to free former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who is in prison on election interference charges stemming from her efforts to expose alleged fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “FREE TINA PETERS, WHO SITS IN A COLORADO PRISON, DYING & OLD, FOR ATTEMPTING TO EXPOSE VOTER FRAUD IN THE RIGGED 2O20 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION!!!”

Trump can’t pardon Peters as she was convicted on a state charge. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Elon Musk re-posted a call for election integrity:

BREAKING 🚨 Elon Musk just reposted on 𝕏 to his 229 Million followers supporting Congress passing – Voter ID – Paper Ballots – Same Day Voting – Proof of citizenship THIS NEEDS TO BE OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY TIME TO GET LOUD MAGA pic.twitter.com/0zZoBsSzwT — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 23, 2025

Meanwhile, in a new episode of “Going Rogue with Lara Logan”, Gary Berntsen and Ralph Pezzullo explain how America’s enemies, foreign and domestic, are imperiling the integrity of U.S. elections.

