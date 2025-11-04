Trump warns GOP to go ‘nuclear’ or risk losing midterms; Florida to the rescue?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump is calling on Republicans in the Senate to go “nuclear” to pass the MAGA agenda or risk losing the 2026 midterms.

The nuclear option is a legislative procedure that allows the Senate to override a standing rule by a simple majority, avoiding the three-fifths supermajority normally required to invoke cloture on a measure.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes. FOR THREE YEARS, NOTHING WILL BE PASSED, AND REPUBLICANS WILL BE BLAMED. Elections, including the Midterms, will be rightfully brutal.

“If we do terminate the Filibuster, we will get EVERYTHING approved, like no Congress in History. We will have FAIR, FREE, and SAFE Elections, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everybody, Strong Borders, Major Tax and Energy Cuts, and will secure our Second Amendment, which the Democrats will also terminate, IMMEDIATELY. If we don’t do it, they are far more likely to do well in the upcoming Elections, which would mean a PACKED Supreme Court, 2 more States and 4 more Democrat Senators (D.C. and Puerto Rico), and 8 more Electoral Votes.

“Remember, Republicans, they are going to end the Filibuster as soon as they get the chance We know this because they already tried, and the only two people who didn’t go along are now out of office. But they have much less chance of WINNING if we have Great Policy Wins after Wins after Wins. IN FACT, THEY WILL LOSE BIG, AND FOR A VERY LONG TIME. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER NOW, END THE RIDICULOUS SHUTDOWN IMMEDIATELY, AND THEN, MOST IMPORTANTLY, PASS EVERY WONDERFUL REPUBLICAN POLICY THAT WE HAVE DREAMT OF, FOR YEARS, BUT NEVER GOTTEN. WE WILL BE THE PARTY THAT CANNOT BE BEATEN – THE SMART PARTY!!!”

Florida may be stepping in to make it much harder for Democrats to re-take control of Congress in next year’s midterms. Texas already did its part by passing a redistricting map expected to give the GOP five more seats out of the Lone Star State.

California on Tuesday was voting on a new electoral map that is designed by state Democrats to give Democrats up to five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Sunshine State is eyeing redrawing its congressional map in a move that would give Republicans up to five additional seats.

At a recent press conference, DeSantis teased what’s coming, saying Florida could add “29, 30, maybe even 31” seats if undocumented immigrants are excluded from the count. Right now, Republicans hold 20 of Florida’s 28 seats, but his allies, including House Speaker Daniel Perez, believe tweaking district boundaries could flip another three to five — effectively canceling out California’s gains in one move.

The Florida Supreme Court has already given DeSantis the green light, upholding his previous map that wiped out Democrat strongholds in the north and cut into their remaining grip in the south. Now, a new “select committee on congressional redistricting” is gearing up to finish the job — targeting blue enclaves in South Florida held by establishment Democrats like Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Jared Moskowitz.

To the left, it’s “gerrymandering.” To the right, it’s payback — long overdue.

Republicans in Ohio, on the other hand, are apparently not helping. It seems the GOP in the Buckeye State has essentially bowed to Democrats on redistricting although Republicans control both houses of the state legislature, have the governorship, and a majority on the state supreme court, critics say.

Flashback: John McCain’s critical vote saved Obamacare from promised repeal by the GOP:

