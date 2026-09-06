‘We don’t want to lose the country’; Trump vows to win key midterm elections with his super PAC

by WorldTribune Staff, September 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump is banking on an infusion of MAGA cash to propel Republicans to buck the odds and retain control of both houses of Congress

The president announced he plans to allocate $400 million to $500 million from his MAGA Inc. super PAC to support GOP candidates in the midterms.

Trump said the PAC funds are separate from the Republican National Committee and that he alone decides how they are used.

“I think I have like close to a billion dollars in the super PAC, and I’m allocating probably four or $500 million,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We’re going to spend a lot of money because we don’t want to lose our country.”

Trump said he plans to become more involved in the closing stretch of the midterms.

Related: Messing with Texas: Paxton says California cash is propping up Democrats’ Talarico, September 4, 2026

He said Wednesday that he would make “a lot of stops” campaigning for Republican House and Senate candidates and pledged to travel to Alaska to support Sen. Dan Sullivan.

“I’m going to help a lot of the congressmen and senators that need help,” Trump said Friday.

The MAGA super PAC recently launched a $10 million ad buy in Texas to support Senate candidate Ken Paxton against Democrat James Talarico. Recently polling shows that race as a tossup.

Before entering the Texas race, MAGA Inc.’s only major midterm expenditure was an $827,000 payment benefiting Sen. Darline Graham’s campaign in South Carolina. The super PAC had otherwise spent roughly $18,000 on a midterm contest this year, following about $1.7 million in spending last year.

🚨 NOW: Donald Trump announces he’s spending $500 MILLION from his PAC and aligned SUPER PAC in the 2026 midterms “I’m gonna be making contributions to various campaigns…this is money from MAGA Inc., this is my money that I control.” “We have around $1 billion that I can… pic.twitter.com/9lVwKRcti1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2026

When it comes to taxes, Ken Paxton is the better choice. pic.twitter.com/0rI2d6fNab — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) September 5, 2026

James Talarico means higher taxes for Texas. pic.twitter.com/EombE1nr5U — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) September 5, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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