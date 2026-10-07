Photos of mass protests on national holiday tell the story unreported by South Korean media

Special to WorldTribune.com, October 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Commentary by Tara O

WorldTribune

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[Editor’s Note: Reports of demonstrations against and U.S. national security concerns about the pro-Chinese Communist Party policies of South Korea’s government have begun to register in Washington, D.C. as reported [and] byand in the upcoming edition of Geostrategy-Direct .

On Oct. 3, 2026, massive rallies were held at Gwanghwamun and the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea.

However, major media in Korea did not report the rallies.

What people want are freedom, rule of law, fair and trustworthy elections, separation of power, protection of private property rights, and strong national security – all of which have been eroding under the Lee Jae-myung government in its continuation of the Moon Jae-in government’s policy.

They also want the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence out of Korea.

They want strong ROK (Republic of Korea)-U.S. alliance, which is displayed by waiving both the U.S. and ROK flags at these rallies.

Gwanghwamun, Seoul

There were so many people that they overflowed Gwanghwamun (some call it the Syngman Rhee Plaza) all the way to the City Hall and beyond.

Olympic Park

A rally was also held at the Olympic Park in the Jamsil neighborhood in Seoul as well. They called for elections with outcomes that are trustworthy.

In fact, the rally at the Olympic Park has been ongoing since July 5, 2026, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, rain or shine.

They have been highlighting election fraud and demanded one-day voting (no early voting) and same day hand-counting of the ballots. They do not want electronic machines, which are hackable, to count the votes. [They oppose] Chinese influence in the voting process or the outcome.

Tara O, Ph.D. is Director at East Asia Research Center (https://eastasiaresearch.org) and a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force (Ret.)

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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