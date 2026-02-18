Left’s elites falling to Earth after Epstein revelations; They are finally being ‘pulled in,’ says Trump

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2026 Real World News



Was it in desperation or with false hopes that the Democrat political-media matrix pushed so relentlessly for the release of all Epstein Files?

In addition to sordid imagery and documentation that Rep. Tim Burchett warned would “haunt” viewers, what did the documents unsealed by the Department of Justice reveal?

That in July 2006 Donald Trump was one of the first to call the police to warn them about Epstein.

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Trump reportedly told the Palm Beach Police Department.

The list of globalists on the Left that have lost power and status from the Epstein files grows daily and includes:

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late Friday evening, Trump mocked Hillary Clinton for having Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome while pointing out that Democrat efforts to draw him into the Epstein scandal have consistently backfired.

“They’re getting pulled in, and that’s their problem, but I watched her in Munich, and she seriously has Trump derangement syndrome. I’ve been totally exonerated, and it’s really interesting because they’ve been pulled in,“ Trump said. ”Think of it, they’ve been pulled in. Clinton and many other Democrats have been pulled in.”

In an interview with the BBC, Hillary insisted with no trace of embarrassment: “We have no links. We have a very clear record that we’ve been willing to talk about, which my husband has said, he took some rides on the airplane for his charitable work. I don’t recall ever meeting [Epstein].”

Meanwhile, while attending the Munich Security Conference, Hillary Clinton insisted she had never met Jeffrey Epstein, that Bill Clinton only went on Epstein’s plane, the Lolita Express, for charity work, and that she had met Ghislaine Maxwell only a few times (Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding).

The Clintons defied a subpoena to testify on the Epstein saga, but changed their minds after losing the support of Democrats and having the real possibility of being jailed for contempt charges looming.

Hillary is now set to testify before the House Oversight Committee and Feb. 26 and Bill on Feb. 27.

“Yet, somehow, the Democrats seem hell-bent on sacrificing the Clintons as long as President Trump takes a little bit of shrapnel,” Red State’s Rusty Weiss noted.

🇺🇸 Hillary Clinton is claiming she never met Jeffrey Epstein and had “no links” to him. She acknowledged Bill did fly on Epstein’s plane for foundation trips and admitted she met Ghislaine Maxwell “on a few occasions.” She accused the Trump administration of covering up the… https://t.co/P0Z1adjs28 pic.twitter.com/1xyhIkwgJR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 17, 2026

